Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 April

The Max Pain point remains at 24100 and at the moment the immediate support zone around 23800-24000 would now be the new base going ahead. The Option data reveals the higher levels around 24500 has Call writing and would play a role in containing the revival. So, we could be looking at a subdued start on Thursday as there is no clarity in the market at higher levels. The RSI is still holding firm hoping for a revival. The strong showing in Nifty has ensured that the targets mentioned last week of 24200 has been achieved opening door towards 24500. One should remain a buyer on dips.