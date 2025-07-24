Outlook for trading

Volatility was the key feature of the market throughout this week, and the market was whipped around quite a bit as global trends were the main drivers of the sentiment. There really wasn’t much by way of local news flow to contain the volatility induced. The moves were also reasonably large, creating sufficient moves to bring people in—only to get knocked out the following day! Trading, therefore, was quite difficult through the week, and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week.