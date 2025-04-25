Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 April

•ISEC: Buy above ₹900 and dips to 850 | Stop ₹825 | Target ₹990-1,125

•NAVINFLOUR: Buy above ₹4,350 and dips near 4,200 | Stop ₹4,100 | Target ₹4,750-4,900

Let's take a look at why it is worth tracking these three stocks for the next three months:

Coromandel International Ltd: A leading player in the agricultural inputs sector, it offers a compelling case for investors seeking a blend of fundamental and technical analysis. The company operates across two primary segments: Nutrient and other allied business, and crop protection. With a strong presence in fertilisers, speciality nutrients, and crop protection products, Coromandel has established itself as a key contributor to India's agricultural growth.

From a technical perspective, Coromandel's stock has shown resilience and upward momentum, supported by strong price action. The stock's ability to maintain key support levels and break through resistance zones reflects positive market sentiment and investor confidence. Technical indicators, such as the Average Directional Index (ADX), suggest a favourable trend, making it an attractive option for traders seeking short-term gains.

The trends in this counter have been quite interesting as the stock demonstrated repeated buying at lower levels since November 2024. The trends remained unclear, but the bullish hopes were not giving up. This can be observed from the charts that we have attached below, where the reaction below the Ichimoku cloud did not head much lower as bullish bias was emerging on a consistent basis. The lack of clarity persisted till the key resistance zone around 1,900 was surpassed.

This level once again came into play as the 7 April dip into these zones combined with the KS lines, as there was no trend that was emerging at the moment. As the lower end of the market began gaining a firmer footing to hold back the bearish bias, the trends began to unfold. By the end of March, a more bullish resolve managed to push the prices higher, and the last few days were clearly showing signs of some resolute newfound bullishness that can unfold. As the ADX and positive DMI are seen holding on and generating upward momentum, we can look at the possibility of continued upward traction.

View Full Image Coromandel's stock has shown resilience and upward momentum, supported by strong price action.

Overall, there has been some steady buying between the TS & KS Bands, hinting at some continued upward traction in the next few months, looking at a possibility of moving towards 2,500, and any addition towards 2,170 levels can be considered as a dip buy opportunity. Any move beneath 2,140 should be treated as a negation of the upward journey.

ICICI Securities Ltd: A prominent player in the financial services sector, it offers a compelling case for investors seeking a blend of fundamental and technical analysis. The company operates across diverse segments, including institutional and retail broking, investment banking, and financial product distribution. With a strong presence in India and international markets, ICICI Securities has established itself as a leader in providing innovative solutions to its clients.

ICICI Securities’ stock movements often mirror broader trends in the financial services sector, influenced by factors such as economic policies, interest rate changes, and global market dynamics. By analysing these price patterns, investors can gain insights into the underlying psychology driving market behaviour.

View Full Image ICICI Securities represents a balanced investment opportunity.

Rounding patterns are emerging repeatedly and cloud support, and repeatedly taking rebound from the cloud support region. The steady consolidation cum buying at lower levels suggest that the buying interest was very much alive. For a large part of 2024, the stock witnessed some profit booking that dragged the prices lower. However, the bullish interest kept emerging at lower levels to help it sustain the volatility and helped to sustain the trends. Looking at the charts, we note that the fall that we witnessed brought the prices lower towards the cloud support region in the month of February 2025. As the market remained uncertain, the prices spent time in consolidation.

After the dips seen in the last few weeks, the renewed revival seen lately brought back the bullish interest in this counter once again. The sharp upside seen in the last few days clearly indicates that the buying interest emerging at lower levels can help the prices sustain the upward bounce. The positive Directional Index (PDI) as seen on the higher timeframe charts are clearly highlighting that a new move is unfolding, and we can consider going long in this counter at current levels and look for some upward bounce in the next few days.

Looking ahead, we note that ICICI Securities represents a balanced investment opportunity, combining strong fundamentals with technical insights. By understanding market psychology and managing risks effectively, investors can position themselves for success in this dynamic sector.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd: A leading player in the speciality chemicals sector, stands out as a compelling investment opportunity for those who value a blend of fundamental and technical analysis. The company operates across diverse segments, including refrigerants, speciality chemicals, and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Navin Fluorine has established itself as a key contributor to India's chemical industry.

View Full Image Navin Fluorine International represents a balanced investment opportunity.

Ever since the start of 2024, the stock has shown some tremendous revival from the pullback that it witnessed. The last few weeks, the bullish momentum seen in this counter has once again reiterated that the trends have clearly stepped up the bullish participation. This stock has found some positive traction post its quarterly numbers. With the Q4 numbers expected in next few days, this counter can be tracked as the momentum is showing some steady resolve to move higher. The last few months, we have observed that the prices are forming higher lows, indicating that the trends are very much in control, and the formation of long body bullish candles is a signal that there is a steady demand emerging and we can consider looking at this counter for the short term. With s volatile market scenario unfolding one can look at buying at current levels and also on a decline towards ₹4,200 with a stop below ₹4,100 for a rise towards ₹4,750-4,900 within the next three months.

In conclusion, Navin Fluorine International represents a balanced investment opportunity, combining strong fundamentals with technical insights. By understanding market psychology and managing risks effectively, investors can position themselves for success in this dynamic sector.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.