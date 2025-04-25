Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 April

Ever since the start of 2024, the stock has shown some tremendous revival from the pullback that it witnessed. The last few weeks, the bullish momentum seen in this counter has once again reiterated that the trends have clearly stepped up the bullish participation. This stock has found some positive traction post its quarterly numbers. With the Q4 numbers expected in next few days, this counter can be tracked as the momentum is showing some steady resolve to move higher. The last few months, we have observed that the prices are forming higher lows, indicating that the trends are very much in control, and the formation of long body bullish candles is a signal that there is a steady demand emerging and we can consider looking at this counter for the short term. With s volatile market scenario unfolding one can look at buying at current levels and also on a decline towards ₹4,200 with a stop below ₹4,100 for a rise towards ₹4,750-4,900 within the next three months.