Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 July

In this article we shall showcase some hidden gems that we can take advantage of as the market is currently undergoing some active buying during the first-quarter earnings season. The aim is to consider multiple factors that we can combine with an aim to give some meaningful return in the next few weeks.

The factors that we considered are:

Fundamentals: Look for companies with strong financial metrics such as consistent revenue growth, high profit margin, low debt-to-equity ratio, and healthy return on equity (ROE). These indicators reflect a company’s financial health and operational efficiency. Emerging sectors: Focus on industries with high growth potential, such as renewable energy, biotechnology, or artificial intelligence, and sectors that are able to withstand market gyrations. Companies in such sectors often have untapped opportunities. Management and innovation: Assess a company’s leadership, business model, and innovation capabilities. Strong management and unique products or services often drive long-term success.

Borosil Renewables Ltd (Cmp ₹ 649.40)

BORORENEW:Buy CMP and dips to ₹610 | Stop: ₹590 | Target: ₹725-750

Borosil Renewables is a leading manufacturer of low-iron textured solar glass used in photovoltaic (PV) panels, flat plate collectors, and greenhouses. Operating under the Borosil brand, the company produces products such as Selene (anti-glare solar glass), Shakti (matt-matt finish), NoSbEra (antimony-free solar glass), anti-reflective and anti-soiling coatings, and grid-printed back glass for bifacial PV modules. Its solar glass manufacturing capacity ranges from 450 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes per day, supported by subsidiaries in Europe and North America.

For 2024-25, Borosil Renewables reported revenue of ₹1,479.3 crore, an 8% year-on-year increase. Profit after tax surged 69% to ₹86.7 crore in FY25, while ebitda rose to ₹92.8 crore, reflecting gains from higher solar glass volumes and pricing power despite industry headwinds.

In the June quarter, however, Borosil Renewables’s net loss widened to ₹272.35 crore from a loss of ₹3.64 crore in the corresponding year-earlier period.

Its operational performance improved substantially, though. Ebitda climbed 211.44% year-on-year to ₹92.53 crore in the first quarter on the back of better capacity utilization and cost controls.

The chart below shows Borosil Renewables’s negative performance already priced in and a steady rise, indicating a turnaround.

View Full Image Borosil Renewables (TradingView)

The V-shaped recovery from the Cloud support region seen in the last few trading sessions suggests a potential rise. The increase in volumes and a step-up in momentum hint at strong upward traction in the coming days. With a potential to cross 2024 highs, we can look at the trends to move ahead.

Looking ahead, Borosil Renewables is well placed in the burgeoning renewable‐energy sector. With solar power capacity poised to grow eight-fold over the next decade, the company’s product innovation—anti-reflective, anti-soiling, and bifacial glass—should drive volume growth and margin expansion. Continued investment in capacity and R&D will be crucial to maintain its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

As negative concerns seem to be getting absorbed, we can now look for some upward bias to unfold. Look to go long at current levels and dips to ₹610.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (Cmp ₹ 940.35)

KIRLOSENG:Buy CMP and dips to ₹900 | Stop: ₹880 | Target: ₹1,025-1,095

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL), trading as KIRLOSENG on NSE, is a leading Indian manufacturer of diesel and electric engines, agricultural pump sets, power tillers, and generating sets. Its products serve a diverse range of end-markets—from traditional agriculture and construction to industrial applications and modern data centres.

Headquartered in Pune and backed by over seven decades of engineering heritage, KOEL has built a strong aftermarket and service network that supports remote monitoring and digital diagnostics across its installed base.

With a market capitalization of ₹133.32 billion, the stock had delivered a 10.26% return year-to-date and a 28.46% total return over the past 12 months. KOEL reported revenue of ₹63.5 billion for FY25, a 7.6% increase over the prior year, driven by higher demand for diesel and electric gensets as well as renewed traction in the agricultural segment.

Net profit rose 11% to ₹4.89 billion, yielding a profit margin of 7.7%, up from 7.5% in FY24. Earnings per share of ₹33.71 comfortably beat consensus estimates by 6%.

KOEL is accelerating R&D in fuel-agnostic and hybrid engine platforms, expanding modular power solutions, and digitising its service network to enable predictive maintenance. The company is also venturing into green energy applications, aligning with India’s projected 12% annual growth in machinery demand and global decarbonization trends.

KOEL’s share price fell steadily since June 2024, correcting by more than 50%, but found bottom in March 2025 to form a a steady higher-high, higher-low. The chart demonstrates steady improvement in volumes in recent weeks. The stock also got a boost from the company’s positive Q4 results, allowing it to come out of its narrow range that had kept the prices suppressed.

On higher time frames, the selling intensity has begun to wear off and the Average Directional Index (ADX DMI) has moved above 25, indicating that momentum is calling for a rebound from lower levels. Considering the setup and encouraging newsflow we can look at a buying opportunity.

View Full Image Kirloskar Oil Engines (TradingView)

As we look into the future from an investment perspective, Kirloskar Oil Engines offers a balanced mix of stability and growth. It may appeal to those seeking exposure to India’s rural economy, green energy transition, and industrial manufacturing.

While not a high-beta stock, it provides consistent returns with a strong dividend track record and prudent capital allocation.

In conclusion, Kirloskar Oil Engines’s Q4 results reinforce its position as a fundamentally sound and strategically diversified enterprise.

With a positive outlook unfolding we can look at how to participate on the long side.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (Cmp ₹ 3,092.70)

LALPATHLAB:Buy CMP and dips to ₹3,040 | Stop: ₹3,010 | Target: ₹3,280-3,380

Dr. Lal Pathlabs is India’s largest integrated diagnostics provider, operating an end-to-end network of over 300 laboratories and more than 2,000 collection centres across 35-plus cities. The company offers a broad menu of tests—from routine blood work to specialized molecular diagnostics—leveraging digital sample tracking and telemedicine interfaces to accelerate turnaround times and enhance patient engagement.

For the 12 months ended March, consolidated revenue reached ₹24.61 billion, up more than 11% year-on-year, driven by increased uptake of bundled test panels and steady expansion into tier 2 and 3 markets. Net profit climbed to ₹4.87 billion, yielding an EPS of ₹58.40. Ebitda for the period was ₹6.58 billion, underpinning an ebitda margin of 26.7%. Gross margin remained robust at 57.9%, while net profit margin held at 19.8%, underscoring disciplined cost controls in procurement and logistics.

View Full Image Dr. Lal Pathlabs (TradingView)

This year has been favourable for the pharma sector as constant market gyrations kept a check on the recovery of this counter post a strong decline. The slow but steady rise seen on the charts in the last few days have managed to thrust above the value area resistance around 3,000, which augurs well for the share price.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs is also expanding its capabilities and innovating in a steady manner to attract attention from investors.

The chart shows momentum indicators like ADX/DMI expanding, indicating that buying interest is stepping up and the stock can continue to head higher in the coming days.

Looking ahead, Dr. Lal Pathlabs is positioned to benefit from rising health-awareness trends, growing insurance penetration, and government initiatives to bolster preventive healthcare. Management is investing in AI-enabled diagnostics, home-sample collection, and point-of-care testing devices to deepen reach in under-served regions.

The company’s earnings announcement, which is scheduled for 31 July, will provide further clarity on margin expansion and its trajectory in leveraging scale and technology to sustain profitable growth.

