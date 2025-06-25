Best stocks to buy today, 25 June, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped sharply on Tuesday after a strong start, as escalating hostilities in the West Asia dampened investor confidence.

The Sensex erased early gains, plunging 1,118.04 points from its peak to touch 81,900.12, while the Nifty breached the 25,050 level during intraday trade. Sensex closed 158 points, or 0.19% higher at 82,055.11, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,044.35, up 72 points, or 0.29%.

Three stocks to trade today as recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

REPCO (Current price ₹ 439.20)

Why REPCO is recommended : Strong Q4 2025 has now helped the prices reaffirm the strong run seen in the prices over the last few days. The long body candle seen on Tuesday is indicating that the prices are holding the bullish bias and the possibility of more upward traction has also emerged on the higher timeframe. As momentum remains resolute one can look at more upside in store in the next few days.

: Strong Q4 2025 has now helped the prices reaffirm the strong run seen in the prices over the last few days. The long body candle seen on Tuesday is indicating that the prices are holding the bullish bias and the possibility of more upward traction has also emerged on the higher timeframe. As momentum remains resolute one can look at more upside in store in the next few days. Key metrics: P/E: 6.27, 52-week high: ₹ 594.70, Volume: 527.03k.

P/E: 6.27, 52-week high: 594.70, Volume: 527.03k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 700, resistance at ₹ 1080.

Support at 700, resistance at 1080. Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 730.

CMP and dips to 730. Target price: ₹ 481-505 in 1 month.

481-505 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 410.

Also Read: Why DLF is walking on eggshells beyond Gurugram, its home turf

KAJARIACER (Current price ₹ 1105.30)

Why it’s recommended: Kajaria Ceramics is India's largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, and the 8th largest globally. The prices have been rallying since May beginning and the last few days have spent in consolidation and the strong breakout above the range on Tuesday amidst dull price action highlights some new found momentum. With robust volume lead breakout consider going long at current levels and also on dips.

Kajaria Ceramics is India's largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, and the 8th largest globally. The prices have been rallying since May beginning and the last few days have spent in consolidation and the strong breakout above the range on Tuesday amidst dull price action highlights some new found momentum. With robust volume lead breakout consider going long at current levels and also on dips. Key metrics: P/E: 86.24, 52-week high: ₹ 1578.70, volume: 786.88K.

P/E: 86.24, 52-week high: 1578.70, volume: 786.88K. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 970, resistance at ₹ 1300.

Support at 970, resistance at 1300. Risk factors: Fluctuating gas prices, which impact their operational costs and profitability.

Fluctuating gas prices, which impact their operational costs and profitability. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1105.

CMP and dips to 1105. Target price: ₹ 1190-1225 in 1 month.

1190-1225 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1090.

BHARTIHEXA (Current price ₹ 1855.50)

Why it’s recommended: Bharti Hexacom Limited is a telecommunications company that provides mobile, broadband, and fixed-line telephone services in Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India. This counter after some initial profit booking dipped into supports and the prices started reversing the strong push above the 1800 mark has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy.

Bharti Hexacom Limited is a telecommunications company that provides mobile, broadband, and fixed-line telephone services in Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India. This counter after some initial profit booking dipped into supports and the prices started reversing the strong push above the 1800 mark has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy. Key metrics: P/E: 62.12, 52-week high: ₹ 1938.50, volume: 307.48k.

P/E: 62.12, 52-week high: 1938.50, volume: 307.48k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1740, resistance at ₹ 1900.

Support at 1740, resistance at 1900. Risk factors: Potential corporate actions, like divestments, profitability.

Potential corporate actions, like divestments, profitability. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1800.

CMP and dips to 1800. Target price: ₹ 1955-2025 in 1 month.

1955-2025 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1780.



Also Read: A little-known stock that quietly delivered 15,000% returns—and still has room to run



Stock Market Recap

Stock market benchmarks slipped sharply on Tuesday after a strong start, as escalating hostilities in the West Asia dampened investor confidence.

The Sensex erased early gains, plunging 1,118.04 points from its peak to touch 81,900.12, while the Nifty breached the 25,050 level during intraday trade.

Markets had opened with optimism fueled by a global upswing and declining crude oil prices. However, the rally lost steam amid news of renewed ceasefire breaches between Israel and Iran, triggering a broad-based sell-off.

Also Read: Israel-Iran ceasefire takes the pressure off crude prices, but not Indian OMCs

Outlook for Trading

On the charts, we note that the gap area continues to support the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the Daily charts the KS support area around 24500, combining with the median line support has helped prices revive. The gradual rise that we witnessed last week is now facing challenges to stage further upmove from Monday’s rise.

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the rally seen last week was holding the resistance zone and the gap up opening ensured that the prices traded above the range area that developed in the last few days. Hence, one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove needs to continue their way above 25000 (Nifty Spot)to renew the bullish bias.

Momentums on hourly charts indicate that the prices, after settling down, seem to have witnessed a resumption of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from lower levels, we can expect the rise to remain hesitant.

For undertaking shorts, we now need to revise Nifty stop below 24800 for the bullishness to give up. The supports are now firming up at the previous resistances thus indicating that the trends are now gearing for some upside.

The earlier supports around 24500 now are revised to 24800 where the next set of supports lie. As far as the Open Interest data, 25200 is where we see the next set of resistances emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakdown on Wednesday, we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative, where we expect some resistance to kick in. We are still caught amid the geopolitical uncertainty, and need to be quick in profit taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.

The readings from the Option Data suggest that PCR has remained suppressed at 0.80, highlighting that the trends are facing some pressure at higher levels. An important stage, with some steady Call writing at 25200 levels, continues to prove to be a hurdle for recovery levels fighting the buying interest at every rise.

At this juncture we have to pay attention to multiple news triggers, the combination of global tariff threats, cautious investor sentiment, and domestic economic challenges contributed to the sharp market decline and volatility in the rupee.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.