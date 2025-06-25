Best stocks to buy today, 25 June, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

The earlier supports around 24500 now are revised to 24800 where the next set of supports lie. As far as the Open Interest data, 25200 is where we see the next set of resistances emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakdown on Wednesday, we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative, where we expect some resistance to kick in. We are still caught amid the geopolitical uncertainty, and need to be quick in profit taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.