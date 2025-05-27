Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 27 May
Raja Venkatraman 4 min read 27 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryStocks to buy today: Discover Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for Tuesday, 27 May. Get insights into top performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The benchmark indices extended their winning streak for a second consecutive session on Monday, driven by strength in auto, IT, and metal stocks. Despite an intraday surge of nearly 600 points in the Sensex, profit-booking surfaced at higher levels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story