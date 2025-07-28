Best stocks to buy today, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman for 28 July

Outlook for trading

Despite the best intention to revive from lower levels the trends have been very fragile. Repeated attempts to head higher have been met with supplies, which is preventing a possible revival. The inability of the market trends to clearly hold on to indicate any direction has forced us to take a retreat as far as the bullish trends are concerned. The intermittent stock-specific action is not able to drive up sufficient momentum. We are noting that the trends are extremely pressured and this could lead to some sustained selling pressure in the coming week.