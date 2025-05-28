Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 28 May

The stock market experienced intense fluctuations on Tuesday, with the Sensex oscillating nearly 1,300 points. A sharp selloff in auto, IT, and FMCG stocks put an end to the Nifty and Sensex’s brief winning streak. Sensex fell 624.82 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 81,551.63, while the Nifty dropped 174.95 points, or 0.70%, closing at 24,826.20

Three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 28 May.

KEI (Current market price ₹ 3,533.60)

Why it’s recommended : The stock has shown continued focus on improving profitability despite challenges from new entrants. The company is investing in significant expansion projects, which could lead to increased production capacity and growth. Further, the steady acceleration is forming a breakout-retest setup. With bullish signals emerging, a long opportunity can be considered.

: The stock has shown continued focus on improving profitability despite challenges from new entrants. The company is investing in significant expansion projects, which could lead to increased production capacity and growth. Further, the steady acceleration is forming a breakout-retest setup. With bullish signals emerging, a long opportunity can be considered. Key metrics: P/E: 48.45, 52-week high: ₹ 5040.40, Volume: 362.31 K.

P/E: 48.45, 52-week high: 5040.40, Volume: 362.31 K. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 3250, resistance at ₹ 4000.

Support at 3250, resistance at 4000. Risk factors: Market volatility, increasing competition and commodity headwinds.

Market volatility, increasing competition and commodity headwinds. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 3470.

: CMP and dips to 3470. Target price: ₹ 3750-3850 in 1 month.

3750-3850 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 3430

Also Read: This luggage leader is staging a turnaround. But can it overcome its baggage?

WHEELS (Current market price ₹ 793.45)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has shown signs of recovery despite challenging scenario on the revenue front hinting at some management changes that is revenue growth and positive management commentary is generating demand. After testing key support levels, renewed buying interest and a Cup and Handle pattern technical setup, hinting at a long opportunity.

The stock has shown signs of recovery despite challenging scenario on the revenue front hinting at some management changes that is revenue growth and positive management commentary is generating demand. After testing key support levels, renewed buying interest and a Cup and Handle pattern technical setup, hinting at a long opportunity. Key metrics: P/E: 18.31, 52-week high: ₹ 915, Volume: 93.22K.

P/E: 18.31, 52-week high: 915, Volume: 93.22K. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 648, resistance at ₹ 893.

Support at 648, resistance at 893. Risk factors: Global economic slowdown, supply chain issues, and increasing preference for aluminium wheels.

Global economic slowdown, supply chain issues, and increasing preference for aluminium wheels. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 755.

: CMP and dips to 755. Target price : ₹ 890-945 in 1 month.

: 890-945 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 740.

CONCOR (Current market price ₹ 768.70)

Why it’s recommended: CONCOR is a container transportation and handling company, offering services like rail-linked terminals, warehousing, and container freight stations, all contributing to a robust logistics chain. The charts have been moving in a narrow range and finally the thrust above the key resistance zone around 720 has given some support to the prices. With some rerating by Jeffries this can be considered as a good initiative to go long.

CONCOR is a container transportation and handling company, offering services like rail-linked terminals, warehousing, and container freight stations, all contributing to a robust logistics chain. The charts have been moving in a narrow range and finally the thrust above the key resistance zone around 720 has given some support to the prices. With some rerating by Jeffries this can be considered as a good initiative to go long. Key metrics: P/E: 36.69, 52-week high: ₹ 1194, volume: 5.04 M.

P/E: 36.69, 52-week high: 1194, volume: 5.04 M. Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 650, resistance at ₹ 950.

: Support at 650, resistance at 950. Risk factors : Weak demand, lower handling and storage charges, and increased competition.

: Weak demand, lower handling and storage charges, and increased competition. Buy at : above 769 and dips to ₹ 735.

: above 769 and dips to 735. Target price : ₹ 820-845 in 1 month.

: 820-845 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 722.

Also Read: JK Cement beats peers on a critical parameter, but watch out for party poopers

Stock Market Recap

On 27 May, the stock market experienced intense fluctuations, with the Sensex oscillating nearly 1,300 points as investors grappled for dominance. A sharp selloff in auto, IT, and FMCG stocks put an end to the Nifty and Sensex’s brief winning streak.

Despite the turbulence, the broader market showcased resilience, closing slightly higher after a volatile trading session, providing a hint of steadiness amid the uncertainty.

The Sensex declined 624.82 points, or 0.76% to settle at 81,551.63, while the Nifty dropped 174.95 points, or 0.70%, landing at 24,826.20. Market breadth was relatively balanced, with 1,893 stocks gaining, 1,898 losing ground, and 137 remaining unchanged.

The markets are demonstrating that pullbacks will be met with fresh buying, while elevated valuations will likely lead to profit-taking during rallies. A sustained upward trend is expected only when key indicators point to a revival in corporate earnings that is visible in portions across the sectors.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Defence stocks can add firepower to your portfolio. But there’s a catch.

Outlook for Trading

Over the last few days, the markets have been unclear as the exact trends have not been able to sustain the large-scale volatility that is plaguing the market sentiment. Despite the constant attempt to bolster the trends the markets have been failing since the last one month.

The trends seen currently is definitely not indicating the ability of the market to revive and this is causing the sentiment to remain muted. At the moment, we should be looking at the trends that is constantly showing an intention to revive from lower levels ahead of the monthly expiry.

Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove needs to continue their attempt to move above 25000 (Nifty Spot) to renew the bullish bias. Currently, the hourly charts are indicating that the prices are creating a new base and the shift in sentiment has formed a new support zone around 24500.

Going ahead, the breach of this level could lead to resumption of selling pressure. As the trends emerging from lower levels remain hesitant, we can expect the rise to remain contained till we get a close above 25000.

Daily Nifty

Prices are stuck in a range but trying to inch higher. For undertaking shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 24500 and until then every dip will remain a buying opportunity. Based on the Open Interest data, 24800 is the immediate area of attention where the Max Pain of Nifty is now holding the market.

If we witness a 30-minute range breakdown on Wednesday we can consider trends will remain tentative where we expect some decline to gather pace. As ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we are largely operating in a stock specific mode.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.