Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 28 May
SummaryStocks to buy today: Discover Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for Wednesday, 28 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
The stock market experienced intense fluctuations on Tuesday, with the Sensex oscillating nearly 1,300 points. A sharp selloff in auto, IT, and FMCG stocks put an end to the Nifty and Sensex’s brief winning streak. Sensex fell 624.82 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 81,551.63, while the Nifty dropped 174.95 points, or 0.70%, closing at 24,826.20