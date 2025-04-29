Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 April

Moving to the hourly charts, we find that the bearish pressure is contesting at higher levels, and the trends will need to now move above the last 4 trading days that have been testing the 24500 region. There is a clear sign of negative divergence (red lines) that are shown indicating the momentum is not supporting the recent upmove. If there is a lack of support then the trends could quickly descend and this could trigger some downmove in the coming days. A similar action is seen in Bank Nifty; we shall now have to look at some encouraging triggers to reinstate the bullish bias.