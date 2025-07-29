Best stocks to buy today, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman for 29 July

Trends have remained muted until the negative vibes in the Nifty Bank persisted to dent our confidence. With the trends after breaching the channel, it is showing some continued bearish pressure, as we can see that the markets are suppressed and even show some bearish signs as we enter the last trading day of the week. With the result season in play, the expectation from the Q1 numbers will be keenly tracked. As we operate in an environment of ad-hoc triggers, the markets shall continue to oscillate over the next few days.