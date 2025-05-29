Stocks to buy: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 29 May

Indian benchmark indices extended losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in heavyweights like ITC.

The Nifty 50 slipped 63 points, or 0.3%, to close at 24,752, while the Sensex shed 240 points, or 0.29%, ending at 81,312. Broader markets, however, outperformed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.33% and the Nifty Midcap 100 ending largely unchanged.

Here are two stocks from the mid and small cap space that can be tracked for the next three months:

Astra Microwave Ltd (Current market price : ₹ 1163.70)

Astra Microwave Products has delivered a solid financial performance in Q4FY25, showcasing strong growth in the aerospace and defence sector. The last reported numbers indicated that the revenue has now moved to ₹407.85 crore, reflecting a 15.23% year-over-year increase. Astra Microwave maintained an operating margin of 26.60%, demonstrating profitability despite market competition.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue spiked by 57.75%, increasing from ₹258.54 crore in Q3 FY25 to ₹407.85 crore in Q4. Similarly, net income rose 54.94% QoQ, reinforcing financial strength.

Another interesting newsflow is that Radhakishan Damani, a well-known investor, has returned to the company, participating in this fundraise, which further highlights the growing appeal of Astra Microwave’s market prospects.

In addition to financial instruments, Astra Microwave has undergone leadership and board changes, introduced new strategic perspectives while adjusting to evolving industry dynamics.

The stock after a sterling performance till May 2024 faced a huge selloff much ahead of the market exhaustion and the profit booking that ensued resulted had undergone a painful scenario in the last set of weeks indicating that the time is challenging.

However, the strong decline had erased 50% of the rise seen since March 2023 to some strong set of supports around 600. Around this level, the prices encountered some steady buying interest that held back the decline, push the prices higher.

The strong and steady rise that we witnessed backed by buoyant financials and robust participation helped the prices surge higher. Eventually the rise managed to create a fresh new high and the robust participation is indicating a buying opportunity at current and on declines.

Currently the strong surge seen in the prices has resulted in the prices doubling from the March lows highlighting the strong recovery seen in this counter. The quick turnaround in the trend of Astra Microwave’s share price, signaling strong investor confidence and optimism about future prospects.

As we look into the future, Astra Microwave’s focus on financial discipline, operational efficiency, and strategic investments will play a crucial role in shaping its future growth trajectory and establishing itself as a leading player in the defence industry.

With increasing revenue, profitability improvements, investor confidence, and corporate initiatives, Astra Microwave is positioned for sustained expansion.

Considering the current scenario, one should consider buying at current levels and on dips near ₹1070 with a stop below ₹1045 for a rise to ₹1280-1325.



Glaxo Smithkline Pharma (Current market price: ₹ 3348.20)

GSK, is a global healthcare company specializing in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It is one of the world's largest research-based pharmaceutical companies, focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing human health products. GlaxoSmithKline has a long history, with its origins in India dating back to 1924.

In the last reported numbers of Q4 FY25 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GSK) has demonstrated strong financial performance in, reinforcing its position in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company reported a 35% increase in net profit, reaching ₹263 crore, compared to ₹194.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose to ₹974.37 crore, reflecting steady growth. GSK’s full-year revenue stood at ₹3,723 crore, marking a 9% increase, while profit after tax before exceptional items surged 32% to ₹915 crore. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹42 per equity share, highlighting its commitment to shareholder returns.

After a volatile upward trajectory since October 2023 the ride lower from July 2024 was a scary one as the fast-paced decline had no respite and combined with the bearish market forces the trends capitulated.

However, since the beginning of 2025 the situation began to improve and the prices also factored the volatility surrounding the Trump Tariff showdown. As things began to clear regarding his stance on Pharma and the implementation of the tariff the resistances began to give away. As seen on the higher timeframe charts , Glaxo demonstrated long body candles highlighting the robust participation. With the momentum too favouring some potential upside the tailwinds in this counter could carry the prices higher. The prices have been witnessing rampant volatility and the swift recovery is definitely a signature of more upside in store.

Looking ahead, GSK remains committed to sustained above-market growth, with a focus on innovation and strategic expansion. The company’s 100th Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 27, 2025, where further strategic decisions are expected. With strong financial results, new product launches, and positive investor sentiment, GSK is well-positioned for continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.

With robust volumes building up one can consider buying dips near ₹3180, stop ₹3100 target ₹3480-3650.

The methodologies and considerations utilised while selecting the candidates.

1. Blending Fundamentals with Technicals: While he emphasizes the importance of technical analysis, Dr. Narayan also acknowledges the role of fundamental analysis in understanding market trends and stock potential.

2. Price Action and Market Psychology: He focuses on price action as a key indicator of market sentiment. By studying price movements, he deciphers the psychology of market participants to predict future trends.

3. Risk Management: A cornerstone of his approach is managing risk effectively. He advocates for the use of stop-loss orders and actively uses Technical Analysis to manage his position sizing to protect capital.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.