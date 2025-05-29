Stocks to buy: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 29 May

However, since the beginning of 2025 the situation began to improve and the prices also factored the volatility surrounding the Trump Tariff showdown. As things began to clear regarding his stance on Pharma and the implementation of the tariff the resistances began to give away. As seen on the higher timeframe charts , Glaxo demonstrated long body candles highlighting the robust participation. With the momentum too favouring some potential upside the tailwinds in this counter could carry the prices higher. The prices have been witnessing rampant volatility and the swift recovery is definitely a signature of more upside in store.