Three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 3 June

The Nifty slipped to an intraday low of 24,526 on Monday but recovered later in the day. Overall sentiment remained subdued with no strong buying interest. The Nifty 50 ended the session 34.10 points lower, down 0.14%, at 24,716.60. The BSE Sensex also remained weak throughout the day and ended almost flat at 81,373. The Bank Nifty outperformed the broader indices.