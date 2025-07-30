Best stocks to buy today, 30 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Market recap - Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher on Tuesday, 29 July, snapping their three-day losing streak, on gains led by select heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The Sensex ended with a gain of 447 points, or 0.55%, at 81,337.95, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,821.10, up 140 points, or 0.57%. The broader markets outperformed. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.84%, while the Smallcap index jumped 1.10%.

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday , 30 July:

COROMANDEL (Current market price ₹ 2,495.40)

Buy at current market price and dips to ₹2,420; stop loss at ₹2,390; target ₹2,700-2,800

Why it’s recommended: Fertiliser stocks had some undercurrent in the last few days and this counter had a challenging task until the fortunes turned around in May 2025. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced on Tuesday. Currently the strong push can above the value resistance zone around 2480. A rounding pattern at higher levels with the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

Key metrics: P/E: 34.77, 52-week high: ₹ 2,649.95, Volume: 1.23M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 2,200, resistance at ₹ 2,800.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 2,420.

Target price: ₹ 2,700-2,800 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹ 2390.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (current market price ₹ 2,825.60)

Buy at current market price and dips to ₹2,710; stop loss at ₹2,685; target of ₹3,050-3,150

Why it’s recommended: The company has shown significant price appreciation in the past year. It has demonstrated strong long-term fundamental strength, with a notable average Return on Equity (ROE). Net Sales and Operating profit have also experienced substantial growth. After a strong consolidation seen in the last few days the stock is showing some encouraging signs as it rebounded from supports. It can look to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 11.63, 52-week high: ₹ 2897.95 Volume: 307.78K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 2300, resistance at ₹ 3000.

Risk factors: Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 2710.

Target price: ₹ 3050-3150 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹ 2685.

Affle (India) Ltd (current market price ₹ 1,985.40)

Buy at current market price and dips to ₹1930; stop loss ₹1910; target ₹2150-2190

Why it’s recommended: Affle (India) is considered a good investment for several reasons, including its strong financial performance, growth potential in the digital advertising market, and positive analyst ratings. As this sector picks up, we can look at some notable names that are showing some promise. This counter after some profit booking dragging the prices into supports is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Key metrics: P/E: 238.74, 52-week high: ₹ 2079.95, volume: 1.04 M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1800, resistance at ₹ 2300.

Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1930.

Target price: ₹ 2150-2190 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹ 1910.

Stock Market Today | 29 July

Benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, staging a strong rebound as value buying in key sectors lifted market sentiment. Investor interest returned to IT, metal, and realty stocks, with the Nifty Realty index rising nearly 2% after five consecutive sessions of decline. Nifty Auto also gained close to 1%.

Market volatility eased, with the India VIX falling 2.9% to 11.71, indicating reduced investor anxiety and a pickup in risk appetite.

Positive global cues added momentum. The Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s Kospi traded in the green, while Wall Street futures pointed to a firm US market open.

The Sensex jumped 446.93 points, or 0.55%, to close at 81,337.95, while the Nifty ended above the crucial 24,800 mark at 24,821.10. Top gainers included Jio Financial Services, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Apollo Hospitals, which rose as much as 4%, reflecting a broad-based recovery.

Outlook for Trading

Technically, the Nifty's rebound from the lower end of its recent trading range signals a decisive shift in momentum. After hovering near the 25,000 mark, a sharp selloff dragged the index towards the 24,500 zone—precisely the support area highlighted in Monday’s report.

The formation of a bullish engulfing candle at this support level suggests a potential revival. A strong-bodied close reinforces trader confidence and points to the possibility of a fresh up-leg. Chart watchers will note the bullish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by rising volumes—an encouraging sign that the rally may have further legs.

The options market also echoed this optimism. Ahead of monthly expiry, traders were seen aggressively selling puts and unwinding calls, skewing delta positioning toward the upside. This combination of put writing and call reduction reflects classic “bullish aggression," as hedgers secure downside protection while easing off on bearish bets—typically a setup that fuels further gains when spot prices rise.

The Nifty Spot has firmly closed above the consolidation zone that we have been mentioning however the median line resistance around 25100 will be a key level to watch out for as we move ahead into the August series. Further evidences in the form of key sectoral drivers firing on all cylinders, our constructive stance remains intact.

I prefer looking at Nifty Spot charts for short-term support which shifts to the 24,500 area, while resistance looms near 25,100. As we near the July expiry we should keep booking profits as sentiment is still fragile.

If the markets sustain this momentum, a run towards 25,000 becomes a realistic expectation in coming weeks. For now, bears are firmly in command as indicated by the momentum indicator, and positions aligned with this trend stand to benefit despite some brief optimism.

The onus now is on the other indices to play catch up else what we saw on Tuesday. Are we going to get more tailwinds ? A buy on dip market has now been initiated and we have to take note of this fact as we head into the coming sessions.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.