After months of turbulence, mid- and small-cap indices are showing signs of life this July. With mutual fund inflows accelerating and select pockets seeing renewed buying, the tides may be turning. But is it momentum or just a mirage? Dive into the shifting dynamics that are quietly reshaping India’s broader market.

Here are three mid-cap stocks to buy as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman for today:

IPCALAB: Buy CMP and dips to ₹1,490 | Stop ₹1,475 | Target ₹1,650-1,740

TIMETECHNO: Buy CMP and dips to ₹450 | Stop ₹440 | Target ₹525-540

MUNJALSHOW: Buy at CMP and dips to ₹142 | Stop ₹138 | Target ₹163-171

Is sentiment under threat...?

Over the 10 months to February 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 plunged 14% and 16%, respectively, from their September 2024 peaks—deepening losses to roughly 21% and 25% below those highs—yet June’s ₹3,754 crore inflows into mid-cap funds (and ₹4,024 crore into small-caps) helped July open on firmer ground. The Midcap 100 reclaimed about 1.5% early in July (Smallcap 100 added 1%), narrowing year-to-date deficits against the Nifty 50 even as both still lag large-caps.

Against this backdrop, Q1 earnings from NSE 500 mid-cap constituents were mixed. Investors are rotating into mid-caps with stronger liquidity and clearer earnings visibility, while broader small-caps remain sensitive to valuation pressures and global risk sentiment—so July’s tentative recovery hinges on selective stock picks and continued robust fund flows as these segments strive to close the valuation gap with their large-cap peers.

Three mid-cap stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

IPCA Laboratories Ltd (Cmp 1529.50)

Why it’s recommended: Ipca Laboratories Ltd (IPCALAB) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical formulations. Recently, the prices have dipped into the cloud support and formed a rounding pattern. The long body bullish candle seen on Friday augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 59.61 | 52-week high: ₹1,757.65 | Volume: 501.36K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,420, resistance at ₹1,700.

Risk factors: Macroeconomic and political risks, cyberattacks and weak same-store sales.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,490.

Target price: ₹1,650-1,740 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹1,475.

Time Technoplast Ltd (Cmp 472.15)

Why it’s recommended: Time Technoplast is the world’s largest manufacturer of large-size plastic drums, with an impressive 50-60% market share in India and a significant share in 10 other countries. The stock has been consolidating at the TS & KS bands and forming long body candle patterns and inching higher. With momentum showing some upside once again we can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 61.49 | 52-week high: ₹513.35 | Volume: 1.98M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹430, resistance at ₹550.

Risk factors: Fluctuations in crude and polymer prices, intense competition and debt reduction.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹450.

Target price: ₹525-540 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹440.

Munjal Showa Ltd (Cmp 150.12)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has undergone some ranging action as moving steadily higher forming a higher high higher low since mid-May 2025. On a recovery it faced a value area resistance that kept halting the upmove forming higher high and higher lows holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days around 140 has been overcome. With steady volumes building up within the bands one can look for an encouraging upmove in the coming days.

Key metrics: P/E: 20.94 | 52-week high: ₹192.35 | Volume: 91.59K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹130, resistance at ₹170.

Risk factors: MSL relies heavily on a single customer, the possibility of manufacturing defects and fluctuations in raw material prices.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹142

Target price: ₹163-171 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹138.

Overall, midcap and small-cap stocks still hold appeal for those chasing returns above traditional large-cap equities. Yet their propensity for swift price movements calls for a robust game plan, disciplined execution, and comprehensive due diligence. As themes in emerging markets shift—propelled by economic growth and technological breakthroughs—savvy investors who carefully weigh these growth prospects against their accompanying risks are well-positioned to reap meaningful gains over the long haul.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.