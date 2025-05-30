Three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 30 May

On the hourly chart, the setup has turned mixed with early signs of improvement. The index closed slightly above the 20-hour SMA (24,797) and the 40-hour EMA (24,809), suggesting a possible shift in short-term sentiment. The hourly MACD has generated a buy signal, though still below the zero line, and RSI has recovered to 55, reflecting stabilizing momentum. However, sustained movement above the 24,900–25,000 zone is needed to confirm strength.