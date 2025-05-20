Top three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 20 May
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 20 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryStocks to buy today: Discover the top stock picks by market expert Ankush Bajaj for Tuesday, 20 May.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After a sharp rally in previous trading sessions, the Indian stock market paused for breath on Monday, 19 May. The day was marked by a steady opening and a narrow trading range, reflecting a cautious and consolidative undertone across the indices. With investors opting to book profits and await fresh market triggers, the overall mood remained subdued throughout the session.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less