Top three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 20 May

Why it’s recommended: The stock has closed above ₹1,400, which was an important resistance level based on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is drawn from the recent high of ₹1,993 to the recent low of ₹1,044. This breakout indicates bullish strength. On the daily chart, RSI is trading above 69, suggesting strong momentum, and the ADX is also on the bullish side, further confirming the positive trend.