Outlook for trading

The bullish bias could not make it through but showed some signs of rebound as it came roaring back towards the close of the day. After a strong opening the indices showed no interest in moving lower as the bounds around 24,600-24,700 seems to be defended now. By the end of the day the indices had revived to close higher thus leaving every one without a doubt that the bullish bias is attempting to move higher. As we can see from the charts below, we can note that the Nifty spot upside remains capped at 25,200 that is keeping a curtain on the price action.