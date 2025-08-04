Best stocks to buy today, 4 August, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman
Raja Venkatraman 7 min read 04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy today: Discover market expert Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for Friday, 4 August.
Markets continued to blow hot and cold, absorbing the events that occurred as we struggled to close above 25,000 despite a head start. The weak posture held by the market despite the profit booking that we witnessed in high beta stocks suggests that the bullish bias could take a back seat. The Nifty Bank continues to hold prospects of heading higher.
