Best stocks to buy today, 4 August, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

While the overall bias seems to be positive, the market is now heading towards a ranging period, thus leading us to some stock-specific action. The strong move above the warning line has not sustained, and after last Monday, the Nifty has only closed below the warning line, highlighting the ambiguity that is getting built into the bullish bias. While the attempt to move higher has been continuously explored, we should not look at the possibility of the strong bullish resolve losing its way. On the way down, we are of the view that the gap region around 24,200, which could now act as a support if we move beneath Friday's low.