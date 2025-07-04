Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains recommends two stocks for 4 July

Today we recommend two stocks from the green energy sector, which is gaining traction amid the global push for sustainability. We also analyse the stock market’s performance on Thursday to understand what may lie ahead for the indices in the coming days.

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Waaree Energies Ltd

Current price: ₹2,992

Target price: ₹3,450 in 12-14 months

Stop-loss: ₹2,760

Why it’s recommended:India's top renewable energy provider, Waaree Energies Limited was founded in 1990 and is speeding up the world's energy transformation. With an installed capacity of about 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells, it is the biggest producer of solar PV modules in India. It also has a 1.6 GW solar module manufacturing plant in Brookshire, Texas. The company, which has operations in India and more than 25 other countries, provides cutting-edge solar solutions such as rooftop systems, EPC services, panel manufacturing, and project development.

Operating revenue for FY25 was ₹14,444 crore, up 26.72% from ₹11,398 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company's Ebitda of ₹3,123.20 crore was the best in the industry. For FY26, Ebitda is expected to be between ₹5,500 crore and ₹6,000 crore. Net profit increased by 51% from ₹1,274 crore in FY24 to ₹1,928 crore in FY25. Production at Waaree Energies increased 49% from 4.77 GW in FY24 to 7.13 GW in FY25.

With a 14.1% market share in solar module shipments from India, Waaree Energies is India's biggest producer and exporter of solar modules. As of Q1FY26, the company's 25 GW order book is worth ₹47,000 crore. By 2027, the business hopes to have a 6 GW integrated ingot, cell, and wafer manufacturing facility up and running. The business has invested heavily in energy storage systems and lithium-ion storage cells; a 3.5 GWh plant is expected to be operational in FY27. The company's 300 MW electrolyzer manufacturing facility, which is anticipated to be operational in FY27, has earned it production-linked incentives.

Risk factor: Price variations of raw materials such as polysilicon, wafers, solar cells, aluminum panels, and glass, continue to pose a danger to Waree. The primary raw material, solar cells, which account for around half of overall cost of raw materials, has seen prices change over the past two years. The company is also exposed to demand risks because of the fierce competition it faces from both domestic and foreign producers.

Inox Wind Ltd

Current price: ₹177

Target price: ₹225 in 12-14 months

Stop-loss: ₹150

Why it’s recommended:Founded in April 2009, Inox Wind Ltd. (IWL) is a part of the Inox GFL Group. The company specialises in producing wind turbine parts, such as towers, rotor blades, hubs, and nacelles. It also provides associated services such as project management, wind farm infrastructure construction, and wind turbine operations and maintenance. IWL has four locations in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. With over 2.5 GW of combined manufacturing capacity, plug-and-play common infrastructure is a solid moat for IWL. The product line consists of 2 MW and 3 MW wind turbine generators, and a 4 MW license has been obtained.

In FY25 the company's revenue increased by 104% to ₹3,557 crore from ₹1,746 crore in FY24. Ebitda increased 167% from ₹344 crore to ₹918 crore. Earnings after tax recovered from a loss of ₹48 crore in FY24 to a profit of ₹438 crore in FY25. Order inflows are 1.5 GW and the order book is at 3.2 GW, offering substantial revenue visibility over the next two to three years. The NCLT's Chandigarh bench has approved the merger plan between Inox Wind Energy Ltd. and IWL. Liabilities on the company's balance sheet dropped by ₹2,050 crore following this.

Continuum, Hero Future Energies, Amplus, Inox Clean Energy, Serentica and other high-profile clients placed orders with IWL during the year. The company now aims for more than 2 GW of annual execution in FY27, up from an average of 100 MW. With a sizable existing order book and a robust order pipeline, the company executed 705 MW in FY25 and plans to execute over 1,200 MW in FY26. Inox Green Energy O&M contracts the group IPP platform, which aims to add more than 3 GW of installed capacity to the expanding portfolio. In FY25 the company put into service a new nacelle facility in Ahmedabad. Also, the renewables O&M portfolio of the company's subsidiary Inox Green amounted to 5.1 GW.

Risk Factor:Under the feed-in tariff regime, there were delays in commissioning or signing power-purchase agreements (PPAs), which resulted in a significant working capital demand. In the past, write-offs and pressure on cash flow have resulted from large working capital requirements and order execution delays. Additionally, the wind energy industry nevertheless faces a difficult business climate. Even though IWL is a well-known domestic player, it still faces fierce competition from both domestic and international players.

How the market performed on Thursday

The Nifty 50 began the day at 25,505.10, hit an intraday high of 25,587.50, and closed at 25,405.30, down 0.19% or 48.10 points. The BSE Sensex closed at 83,239.47, down 170.22 points or 0.20% from its opening of 83,540.74.

Both indices were trading above the three EMAs (50/100/200), with the Nifty 50 RSI at 59.74 and the BSE Sensex RSI at 58.46 (far below the overbought threshold of 70). Investors found comfort in the India Vix's nine-month low of 12.39.

Indices displayed fluctuating patterns on Thursday. The largest sectoral gainer was Nifty Media, which ended the day at 1,750.15, up 25 points or 1.45%. The biggest firms saw gains of up to 1.91%, while Network 18 Media and PVR Inox saw gains of up to 2.08%. Nazara Technologies gained 2.96%. The Nifty Consumer Durable index was also among the top gainers and ended the day at 39,126, up 218.50 points or 0.56%. Major players such as V-Guard Industries and Blue Star rose 2.88% and 4.91%, respectively, while Voltas and PG Electroplast saw gains of over 2%.

On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 63.75 points or -0.89% to finish the day at 7,129.9. With a drop of up to 3%, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and UCO Bank were the biggest losers in the sector.

Thursday also saw the Nifty Metal Index close at 9,623.45, down 75.75 points, or 0.78%. This index's biggest losers were stocks such as Vedanta Ltd, Welspun Corp, JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel and Power, which fell as much as 2.38%.

Also Read | V-Mart Retail begins FY26 on a slower note as business update disappoints

Other Asian markets, on the other hand, were primarily in the green. The South Korean Kospi index resumed its upward trajectory to close at 3,116.2, up 1.32% or 41.21 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 24,069.94, down 0.63% or 151.47 points. The Nikkei 225 in Japan ended the day up 23.42 points or 0.06% at 39,785.90. The Shanghai index gained 6.36 points or 0.18% to close the day at 3,461.15. The US Dow Jones Futures were up 70.65 points or 0.16% at 44,555.07 as of 4:28 pm.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.