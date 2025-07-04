Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains recommends two stocks for 4 July
Trade Brains Portal 6 min read 04 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy today: Market experts at Trade Brains Portal recommend two green energy stocks for Friday, 4 July.
Today we recommend two stocks from the green energy sector, which is gaining traction amid the global push for sustainability. We also analyse the stock market’s performance on Thursday to understand what may lie ahead for the indices in the coming days.
