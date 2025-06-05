Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 5 June

A look at the NiftyBank indicates that until 54,000 is given away, bulls will attempt to rebound. The Nifty Bank is a sector that should be tracked. Until 56,000 is exceeded, we can look at stock-specific action where there are divergent views that have been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are having it rough, and the continued positive vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Nifty Bank to recover. This, in turn, will spill over to the other sectors like auto, realty and finance. Despite marketson Wednesday showing some signs of a recovery, the inability of the Nifty Bank to clear the 56,000 mark seems limited ahead of the event. Till then, this index holds the key for some trends to emerge.