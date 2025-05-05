Best stocks to buy today, 5 May: Recommended by Raja Venkatraman

The Nifty Infrastructure Index serves as a benchmark for companies in critical sectors such as transportation, construction, power, telecom, ports, and logistics, reflecting the strength and evolution of India’s infrastructure sector. Recent government policies and global trade measures have significantly influenced the strategy and performance of these companies.

India’s Budget for 2025-26, with an allocation of about ₹11.21 trillion for infrastructure development, has injected optimism, particularly in rural and urban revival initiatives. However, external pressures—like the recent US tariffs on Indian goods—pose headwinds, forcing companies to adapt quickly to maintain their competitive edge.

Here are some key points that the companies in this Index have to address on a regular basis:

Sector dynamics and consolidation Companies are actively pursuing consolidation and strategic realignments, including mergers, acquisitions, and alliances, to build scale and improve operational efficiency. Premiumization is at the forefront as firms diversify product offerings and target high-end consumer segments along with traditional demand drivers. Enhanced credit guarantees for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have streamlined supply chains, enabling companies to secure favourable financing and optimistic order books.

Cost savings and price stabilization In response to rising input costs, many constituents have implemented comprehensive cost-saving measures—optimizing logistics, streamlining operations, and renegotiating supplier contracts to stabilize raw material costs. Enhanced operational efficiency has led to reported year-over-year cost savings in the range of 5-7% for some key players, aiding in maintaining balanced margins. Price stabilization strategies are critical for offsetting inflationary pressures, ensuring that companies remain competitive while not compromising on quality.

Challenges: Demand revival, pricing trends, and growth prospects Despite strong fiscal backing from Budget 2025, demand revival remains uneven. Urban markets show robust growth, yet rural regions—though benefiting from improved infrastructure—are witnessing a delayed recovery. Competitive pricing pressures continue to intensify as raw material inflation squeezes margins, forcing aggressive pricing strategies that could affect profitability. The external shock from the US tariff scenario adds complexity to cost structures, challenging the long-term global competitiveness of these companies. Sustaining growth in a volatile macroeconomic environment necessitates proactive innovation and agility in pricing and supply chain management.



Based on the above pointers I have selected the following stocks:

With positive triggers emerging one can look to go long above ₹1,270 per share and on any dips towards ₹1,245, with stop below ₹1,220 for an upside towards ₹1,400-1,450 in next one month.

INDIAN HOTELS

With steady upward drive seen in the last few weeks one can consider going long above ₹805 and on any dips towards ₹780, with stop below ₹765 for an upside towards ₹885-935 in the next one month.

Adani Ports delivered a strong fourth-quarter performance, driven by strategic consolidation and improved operational efficiencies amid challenging market conditions. The company achieved a 23% increase in revenue and a 50% surge in consolidated net profit, reflecting robust cargo volumes and successful expansion initiatives. This growth was underpinned by an aggressive pursuit of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances, along with premiumization efforts to diversify its product portfolio. Enhanced credit guarantees for MSMEs streamlined supply chains, bolstering order flows.

On the cost front, comprehensive measures—optimizing logistics, streamlining operations, and renegotiating supplier contracts—resulted in year-over-year cost savings of 5-7%, aiding in stabilizing prices despite inflationary pressures.

However, challenges remain as demand recovery is uneven between urban and rural markets, while competitive pricing pressures, raw material inflation, and the US’ additional tariffs on key imports add complexity.

View Full Image (TradingView)

This stock has been on a descent since July 2024, which has seen its price erode by 40%. The price declined swiftly in the latter part of 2024 till it reached some strong valuation support around the ₹900 zone. The recent revival in the last few days of April indicated a recovery coupled with some genuine buying at lower levels, which has once again triggered some upside.

The rounding format upward trajectory with steady buying in the last few months has given confidence of some potential buying opportunity. The long body candle formation and an uptick in momentum in the sector as a whole can be looked upon as an indication to go long. The recent price move forming a nice rounding bottom suggests a potential rise towards its former highs of around ₹1,500.

With positive triggers emerging one can look to go long above ₹1,270 and on any dips towards ₹1,245, with a stop below ₹1,220 for an upside towards ₹1,400-1,450 in next one month.

Looking ahead, Adani Ports is focused on leveraging its consolidation momentum and cost optimization strategies to achieve sustainable long-term growth highlighting a potential buying opportunity.

INDIAN HOTELS

Indian Hotels Co. Ltd has been one of the steadiest stocks in this sector and has been able to sustain the rampant volatility in the market. The company has been constantly focussing on consolidating its air and institutional catering business and the expansion of its property portfolio.

IHCL reported a strong performance for the December quarter, with net profit rising 29% to ₹582.32 crore. Revenue from operations also increased significantly, up 29% to ₹2,533.05 crore, driven by higher occupancy rates and strong demand across its premium and business hotel segments.

Indian Hotels has actively pursued sector consolidation, expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and new signings, with a total 310 hotels under its umbrella. IHCL operates a wide range of hospitality properties, including hotels, resorts, jungle safaris, palaces, spas, and in-flight catering services.

The company’s focus on premiumization has strengthened its brand positioning, catering to evolving consumer preferences for luxury and experiential stays.

View Full Image (TradingView)

Moving to the charts we find that since the start of the year Indian Hotels has been steadily progressing, showing a revival from its February lows. The last few days have been spent in consolidation and the prices are attempting to revive.

The subsequent rise was supported quite well to push the prices higher. The prices have been trading above the TS & KS Bands the last few weeks. This augurs well for the prices, showing an intention to move higher.

The momentum too hints at a potential upmove unfolding, suggesting that investors can consider a long opportunity. At the current juncture, the trends are holding well after crossing an important value resistance zone around ₹780.

With steady upward drive seen in the last few weeks one can consider going long above ₹805 and on any dips towards ₹780, with a stop below ₹765 for an upside towards ₹885-935 in the next one month.

Looking ahead, Indian Hotels aims to sustain its growth trajectory by leveraging digitaltransformation, expanding its presence in Tier II and III cities, and strengthening its premium offerings. With buoyant domestic demand and a strategic focus on operational efficiency, the company is well-positioned to navigate macroeconomic uncertainties and drive long-term profitability in the evolving hospitality landscape.

Conclusion

While the supportive thrust of Budget 2025 offers a promising backdrop, the constituents of the Nifty Infrastructure Index must navigate competitive challenges and global tariff pressures. Balancing consolidation with cost optimization and agile pricing remains critical for their sustained growth and market relevance.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.