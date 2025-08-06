Best stocks to buy today—recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman for 6 August
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 06 Aug 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
In a market overshadowed by US tariff threats and a tumbling rupee, cautious trading is essential. This article outlines the best stocks to buy today, as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman, amid trade and geopolitical uncertainty.
On Tuesday, the markets continued to fail at the final altar a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting, proving that the trends are still under heavy weather and the prospects of going higher now rests on Bank Nifty. A testing time for traders.
