Best stocks to buy today, 6 May: Recommended by Raja Venkatraman

Positive vibes continue to push the market higher as trends begin to show some promise. However, Q4 results have been a mixed bag. As investors remain confused we need to tread these higher levels with caution.

Stock market on 5 May

The stock market hit its highest closing level of the year on 5 May, helped by strong foreign investments and a boost in confidence owing to falling crude oil prices.

The Sensex closed 295 points (0.4%) higher at 80,797, while the Nifty 50 advanced 114.45 points (0.47%) to 24,461. The BSE Midcap index jumped 1.45%, and the BSE Smallcap index rose 1.23%.

Also read: Treasury gains save SBI’s day, but couldn’t avert earnings downgrades

Investor optimism has remained solid, with benchmark indices recording gains in 12 of the past 16 sessions. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 have climbed over 10% during this period, driven by strong foreign buying. Data from NSDL shows that FIIs have injected more than ₹38,300 crore into equities over the past 11 trading days.

Meanwhile, Brent crude dropped below $60 a barrel, marking a 20% decline since the start of the year. This eases economic pressures, particularly as export growth faces hurdles due to uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs.

Outlook for trading

Moving to the charts, we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence, from a trading perspective we can note that on the hourly charts the cloud support area around 24,180 combined with the trendline support has helped prices revive. The gradual rise we witnessed last week is now facing challenges to increase further from Monday.

The emerging trend clearly suggests the rally seen last week was holding the resistance zone and the gap up opening ensured that prices traded above the range area that developed in the past few days. Hence, one should track the trends that are in progress as a move above 25,000 (Nifty Spot) is needed to renew the bullish bias. Momentum on the hourly chart indicates that the market seems to have witnessed a resumption of selling pressure after prices settled down. A gradual is rise emerging from lower levels, but we can expect it to remain hesitant.

Also read: Quick commerce is coming for DMart’s turf

View Full Image Source: TradingView

To undertake shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 24,350 for it to drop to 24,200 and 24,050 once again. As per open interest data, 22,200 is where we see the next set of supports emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakdown on Tuesday we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative and we expect some resistance to kick in. As a ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit-taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.

Options data suggests that PCR has moved to 0.81, highlighting that the trends are facing some pressure at higher levels. Steady call writing at 24,500 levels remains a hurdle for the market’s recovery.

Also read: Can Blinkit’s shift from marketplace to inventory-owned model do the trick?

At this juncture we must pay attention to multiple news triggers, global tariff threats, cautious investor sentiment, and domestic economic challenges that contributed to the sharp market decline and volatility in the rupee.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (Cmp 653.20)

Buy above ₹655 and on dips to ₹639, stop ₹629, target ₹705-720

Why it’s recommended: It remains one of the favorites among brokerage houses and has received a rerating for a buy. With bullish signals emerging, a long opportunity can be considered.

It remains one of the favorites among brokerage houses and has received a rerating for a buy. With bullish signals emerging, a long opportunity can be considered. Key metrics: P/E: 31.90 52-week high: ₹ 816.25 Volume: 325.02k

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 620, resistance at ₹ 800

Support at 620, resistance at 800 Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in asset management performance could impact returns

Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in asset management performance could impact returns Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 639

CMP and dips to 639 Target price: ₹ 705-720 in one month

705-720 in one month Stop loss: ₹ 629

Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Cmp 164.97)

Buy CMP and on dips to ₹158, stop ₹155, target ₹178-184

Why it’s recommended: The stock has shown signs of a recovery despite profits declining, with revenue growth and positive management commentary generating demand. After testing key support levels, renewed buying interest and a favorable technical setup, a long opportunity can be considered.

The stock has shown signs of a recovery despite profits declining, with revenue growth and positive management commentary generating demand. After testing key support levels, renewed buying interest and a favorable technical setup, a long opportunity can be considered. Key metrics: P/E: 15.66 52-week high: ₹ 213 Volume: 4.09M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 145, resistance at ₹ 185

Support at 145, resistance at 185 Risk factors: Market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the power distribution industry

Market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the power distribution industry Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 158

CMP and dips to 158 Target price: ₹ 178-184 in 1 month

178-184 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 155

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (Cmp 320.70)

Buy above ₹322 and on dips to ₹305, stop ₹295, target ₹330-345

Why it’s recommended: JK Tyre is a well-established brand with a reputation for producing high-quality, durable tyres. The company has launched initiatives to expand into the rural areas with a focus on strengthening its last-mile distribution network. Also the charts show the formation of a double bottom and the possibility of a subsequent upward drive.

JK Tyre is a well-established brand with a reputation for producing high-quality, durable tyres. The company has launched initiatives to expand into the rural areas with a focus on strengthening its last-mile distribution network. Also the charts show the formation of a double bottom and the possibility of a subsequent upward drive. Key metrics: P/E: 13.5 52-week high: ₹ 511 Volume: 955.46k

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 243, resistance at ₹ 395

Support at 243, resistance at 395 Risk factors: Market volatility and fluctuations in raw material costs could impact profitability

Market volatility and fluctuations in raw material costs could impact profitability Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 305

CMP and dips to 305 Target price: ₹ 330-345 in one month

330-345 in one month Stop loss: ₹ 295

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also read | Manufacturing PMI: Don’t extrapolate surge in India’s exports just yet