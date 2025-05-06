Best stocks to buy today, 6 May: Recommended by Raja Venkatraman

To undertake shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 24,350 for it to drop to 24,200 and 24,050 once again. As per open interest data, 22,200 is where we see the next set of supports emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakdown on Tuesday we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative and we expect some resistance to kick in. As a ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit-taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.