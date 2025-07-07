Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 7 July
Trade Brains Portal 6 min read 07 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy today: Market experts at Trade Brains Portal recommend two stocks—one from the gas transmission sector and another from the petroleum products sector—for Monday, 7 July.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Today, we recommend two stocks, one from the gas transmission sector and another from the petroleum products sector. These sectors ensure efficient energy delivery, driving industrial growth and are the prime beneficiaries of the change in the automobile transition. We also analyze the market’s performance on Friday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story