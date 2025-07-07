Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 7 July

Market recap

Friday's trading session saw the Nifty open at 25,428.85, reach a day-high of 25,470.25, and close at 25,461.00. The Nifty 50 ended the day up 55.70 points, or 0.22%. The BSE Sensex increased 193.42 points, or 0.23% from its opening price of 83,306.81 to its closing price of 83,432.89. The Nifty ended Friday above all 20/50/100/200 EMAs, with the Nifty 50 RSI at 61.01. Furthermore, the Sensex closed above all 20/50/100/200 EMAs, while the BSE Sensex RSI closed at 59.85, far below the overbought level of 70. Furthermore, on Friday, the India VIX dropped to a 9-month low of 12.32, indicating an easing of investor apprehension and an improvement in market mood.