Best stocks to buy today, 7 May: Recommended by Raja Venkatraman
Raja Venkatraman 4 min read 07 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThree stocks recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman for Wednesday, 7 May.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The market sounded caution yesterday and the message was clear – the trends are struggling. We now need to figure out the next course of action as the struggle is becoming more apparent, given the sharp nature of the moves.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less