Bearish winds blew across the market on Monday due to Trump’s tariff medicine, but shortly after the market opened, investors began to realise that the downward momentum couldn’t continue forever. There was a rebound after a sharp selloff at market open, albeit a slow and steady one. Challenging times lie ahead.

Stock market on 7 April

On 7 April, Dalal Street saw a dramatic downturn as widespread panic-selling caused a steep decline in market valuations. A staggering ₹16 lakh crore in market value was wiped out—the most significant intraday collapse since June 2024—triggered by Donald Trump’s tariff-related actions that also shook Wall Street.

Global fears of escalating trade tensions and the possibility of a full-scale recession unnerved investors. Inflation concerns, declining consumption, and looming economic instability amplified the selloff. The prospect of retaliatory tariffs from countries such as China and Canada, as well as the European Union, further fueled uncertainty, leaving markets on edge.

Among the Nifty stocks, heavy losses were recorded by Trent, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, and L&T, while Hindustan Unilever was the sole gainer.

All sectoral indices ended the session in negative territory. The metal index led the losses with a steep 6.7% drop, followed by a 5.6% decline in the realty index. Other sectors such as media, PSU bank, auto, energy and IT also saw significant losses, falling between 2.5% and 4%. The widespread selloff highlighted the market's vulnerability to global economic uncertainties and the potential consequences of trade conflicts.

Outlook for trading

With the RBI policy coming up along with the Q4 results, the bearish momentum could create some rampant volatility. Global markets are now playing an important role in how things will play out. However, the road ahead seems fraught with tension, with no clear signals that could trigger a revival. Currently, the limited rise in Nifty Bank has left some questions unanswered. Like we mentioned on Friday, evidence of a revival is seen in the Nifty, while a muted scenario is being witnessed in Nifty Bank as it has once again negated the hard work done last week. Vibes remain muted, but with a hesitant drift towards the positive side.

Options data shows that higher levels are under pressure. Sustained selling at higher levels continues to show that the Max Pain in Nifty Bank at 51,000 and Nifty at 22,750. This suggests the trends have strong tailwinds. The reaction from lower levels yesterday and the close above 23,000, forming a hammer pattern, highlights that the levels are slowly and steadily inducing more bullishness in the market. The markets are trading with a slight bullish bias as we head into Tuesday.

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

SANOFI: Buy above ₹5,980 and dips to ₹5,850, stop ₹5,800 target ₹6,500-6,750

Buy: SANOFI (current price: ₹ 5,972.35)

Why it’s recommended: Positive traction has been seen in select pharma stocks in the past few weeks. The rise in the positive Directional Index clearly indicates the trends could persist for the next few days.

Positive traction has been seen in select pharma stocks in the past few weeks. The rise in the positive Directional Index clearly indicates the trends could persist for the next few days. Key metrics: P/E: 44, 52-week high: ₹ 10,525, volume: 15.66k

P/E: 44, 52-week high: 10,525, volume: 15.66k Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 5,540, resistance at ₹ 6,500

Support at 5,540, resistance at 6,500 Risk factors: Dependence on global supply chains for raw materials and manufacturing can pose risks during disruptions

Dependence on global supply chains for raw materials and manufacturing can pose risks during disruptions Buy at: ₹ 5,980 and dips to ₹ 5,850

5,980 and dips to 5,850 Target price: ₹ 6,500-6,750 in three months

6,500-6,750 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 5,800

ASTERDM: Buy above ₹477, stop ₹465; target ₹520-540

Buy: AsterDM (current price: ₹ 475.80)

Why it’s recommended: After a disappointing 2025, prices were seen reviving from lower levels with some genuine buying to generate upward traction. Now with the stock at lower levels, we are once again seeing steady buying interest emerge.

After a disappointing 2025, prices were seen reviving from lower levels with some genuine buying to generate upward traction. Now with the stock at lower levels, we are once again seeing steady buying interest emerge. Key metrics: P/E: 3.5, 52-week high: ₹ 558, volume: 1.32M

P/E: 3.5, 52-week high: 558, volume: 1.32M Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 400, resistance at ₹ 520

Support at 400, resistance at 520 Risk factors: Operating in multiple countries exposes the company to varying healthcare regulations and compliance risks.

Operating in multiple countries exposes the company to varying healthcare regulations and compliance risks. Buy at: ₹ 477

477 Target price: ₹ 520-540 in 3 months

520-540 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 465

BALRAMCHIN: Buy CMP and on dips to ₹520, stop ₹515, target ₹580-600

Buy: BalramChin (current price: ₹ 536.10)

Why it’s recommended: A strong set of supports are now enabling a recovery. As buying interest emerged at lower levels and with the market showing some upward spirit, we can consider a long opportunity.

A strong set of supports are now enabling a recovery. As buying interest emerged at lower levels and with the market showing some upward spirit, we can consider a long opportunity. Key metrics: P/E: 27, 52-week high: ₹ 692, volume: 316.16k

P/E: 27, 52-week high: 692, volume: 316.16k Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 431, resistance at ₹ 610

Support at 431, resistance at 610 Risk factors: Fluctuations in domestic and international sugar prices can significantly impact revenue.

Fluctuations in domestic and international sugar prices can significantly impact revenue. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 520

CMP and dips to 520 Target price: ₹ 580-600 in 3 months

580-600 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 515

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

