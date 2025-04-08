Best stocks to buy today, 8 April, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman

Outlook for trading

With the RBI policy coming up along with the Q4 results, the bearish momentum could create some rampant volatility. Global markets are now playing an important role in how things will play out. However, the road ahead seems fraught with tension, with no clear signals that could trigger a revival. Currently, the limited rise in Nifty Bank has left some questions unanswered. Like we mentioned on Friday, evidence of a revival is seen in the Nifty, while a muted scenario is being witnessed in Nifty Bank as it has once again negated the hard work done last week. Vibes remain muted, but with a hesitant drift towards the positive side.