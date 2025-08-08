Best stocks to buy—recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman for 8 August

In this article, we shall showcase some hidden gems that we can take advantage of as the market is currently undergoing some active buying, combined with the Q1 result season underway. The aim is to consider multiple factors that we can combine to give some meaningful return in the next few weeks.

Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for today:

• CIGNITITEC: Buy CMP and dips to near ₹1,550 | Stop ₹1,510 | Target ₹1,720-1,795

• ADANIPOWER: Buy above ₹579 and dips to 560 | Stop 545 | Target ₹625-650

• ENIL: Buy above ₹161 and dips to ₹151 | Stop ₹147 | Target ₹172-178

Cigniti Technologies Ltd

Cigniti Technologies Ltd is an India-based company primarily engaged in providing software testing services globally. The company offers a range of services, including quality engineering, digital assurance, and advisory and transformation services.

Cigniti Technologies’ Q1 FY26 results emerged against a volatile mid-cap backdrop, where the Nifty Midcap 100 plunged roughly 18% from its September 2024 high and was down over 13% year to date by mid-2025, even as the Nifty Midcap 150 rebounded 6% in the last quarter. Early August saw renewed selling, with the Midcap 100 sliding 0.77% on 6 August amid FII outflows and global trade tensions.

Against this, Cigniti delivered consolidated revenue of ₹534.2 crore, up 0.7% sequentially and 14.0% year-on-year, and net profit of ₹65.9 crore—a 9.97% quarter-on-quarter dip but a staggering 528% on-year jump off a soft base.

Amid lingering macro headwinds—from cautious domestic investors to unchanged RBI rates—Cigniti’s healthy on-year growth, prudent cost management, and focus on quality-engineering services underscore its ability to outperform peers and capitalize as mid-cap sentiment recovers. Looking ahead, investors will monitor Cigniti’s order book growth, cash conversion metrics, and execution on its digital testing offshore-onshore mix as key catalysts for further upside in the stabilization phase.

View Full Image The last few days have been quite challenging.

As we take a look at the charts, the last few days have been quite challenging, and the attempt to move higher has not met with a favourable response yet. A sharp drop into the value support zone around ₹1,500 managed to hold back the sell-off in the last two trading sessions. However, the strong thrust to the upside, followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels, has clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in forming a positive divergence has certified that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to be selective engagement one can consider possibility of moving higher in the coming days.

Looking ahead, CIGNITITEC aims to capitalize on India’s accelerating digitalization of digital networks.

Adani Power Ltd

Adani Power’s Q1FY26 results were unveiled against a backdrop of significant mid-cap underperformance. The Nifty Midcap 100 index plunged roughly 18% from its September 2024 peak and has slid 13 % year to date by mid-2025, while the broader mid-cap segment rebounded 6% in the last quarter before renewed selling drove a 0.77 % drop on 6 August amid FII outflows and global trade tensions. In this environment, Adani Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,305.13 crore for Q1FY26, down 15.5 % on-year from ₹3,912.79 crore, dragged by lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses post-acquisitions. Revenue dipped 5.7 % to ₹14,109.15 crore.

Continuing Ebitda of ₹5,744 crore contracted 8.6% on-year but expanded 12.7% on-quarter, supported by higher merchant tariffs, lower fuel costs and enhanced capacity utilization that lifted power sales 1.6% to 24.6 billion units. An early monsoon dampened domestic power demand, which fell 1.8% on-year to 481BU, yet Adani Power’s diversified merchant mix and strategic acquisition of a 600MW Vidarbha plant underscore its resilience and growth trajectory.

View Full Image The stock is indicating potential to move higher.

This counter has been steadily making a higher high, higher low in this calendar year after some steady decline since July highs, due to some steady profit booking. After forming a long body candle at cloud support, the stock is indicating potential to move higher. The revival from the cloud region on Thursday augurs well for the prices. The volume-led rise is leading to a strong recovery. Further, the prices are seen reviving, holding on to the ascending trendline support that could now produce a rebound.

With India’s mid-cap markets under pressure and RBI rates unchanged, Adani Power’s robust balance sheet, recent stock split announcement and ongoing capacity expansions position it to navigate volatility and capitalize on an eventual market rebound.

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

ENIL's latest quarterly performance emerges against a backdrop of mid-cap volatility. After the Nifty Midcap 100 plunged roughly 18% from its September 2024 peak and endured a 13% year-to-date drop by mid-2025, the segment has seen selective rebounds, with the Nifty Midcap 150 climbing over 6% in the last quarter. However, broader mid-cap benchmarks, including the Nifty Midcap 100, remained under pressure into early August, sliding 0.77% on 6 August as FII outflows and global headwinds weighed on sentiment.

In this climate, ENIL reported Q1FY26 consolidated revenues of ₹117 crore, up 3% on-year, underpinned by domestic revenues rising 3.2% to ₹113 crore, while Ebitda expanded 3.6% to ₹6.2 crore. Its events and solutions business surged 33%, reflecting successful diversification, and the digital segment posted revenues of ₹21.7 crore—40.7% of core radio ad revenues compared to 24.8% last year—achieving this growth with reduced investment of ₹9.8 crore vs ₹14.2 crore a year ago. Bolstered by a cash reserve of ₹349 crore, ENIL’s robust balance sheet and evolution into a multimedia platform position it to weather ongoing market volatility and capitalize on mid-cap recovery opportunities ahead.

View Full Image One can consider initiating a long opportunity in the coming weeks.

This counter joins the list of some steady recovery seen in select media stocks. Over the last three months, the move has been a gradual consolidation in this counter. The strong rise seen in the last two days has managed to breach an important resistance level around ₹155 and is heading higher. In the last few days, the financial resilience has been acknowledged, giving way to much higher grounds in the coming days. With the trends now showing the possibility of more upward traction, one can consider initiating a long opportunity in the coming weeks. As the bullish bias is steadily stepping in one should look at trading as well as investing into this counter.

While its core radio ad business was subdued by a high base of one-off political ads in Q1FY25, ENIL’s pivot to events and digital offset this drag. As investors face headwinds from global trade tensions and FII outflows, ENIL’s diversified revenue mix and lean cost structure enhance its resilience.

