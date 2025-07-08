Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 8 July

In FY25, the company formulated a four to five year plan to double capacity from about 50 MT to 100 MT. It acquired 1,167 acres from RINL near Gangavaram Port for ₹1,500 crore, which is a critical part of the expansion plan. It aims to achieve a production and sales target of 55.4 MT in FY26, showing strong potential to grow volume by 10% and facing no major constraints in evacuation or market demand. It made an all-time high capex of ₹3,700 crore in FY25. Management expects capex of ₹4,000-4,200 crore in FY26, with plans to increase it to more than ₹10,000 crore annually in FY27-FY28 as major projects move from sanction to execution. The company opened an office in Dubai to easily coordinate with Africa, and is also looking for assets abroad.