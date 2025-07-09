Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 9 July

Market Recap

On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 opened strong at 25,427.85, above all key EMAs, and surged to an intraday high of 25,548.05 before closing at 25,522.50, marking a gain of 61.20 points or 0.24%. Similarly, the BSE Sensex rose by 270.01 points, or 0.32%, opening at 83,387.03 and ending the day at 83,712.51. Both indices remained above their 20/50/100 and 200-day EMAs. The RSI for the Nifty 50 stood at 62.53, while the Sensex was at 61.97, below the overbought zone of 70. The modest gains in both benchmarks were fueled by growing retail investor confidence, though sentiment remained cautious ahead of the anticipated India-US trade agreement outcomes.