Best stocks to buy today, as recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

India’s stock market wrapped up last week on a high, posting nearly a 1% gain thanks to positive domestic developments. Initially, caution prevailed as investors awaited the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision. However, a pleasant surprise—a 50-basis point cut in the repo rate and a staggered 100-basis point reduction in the cash reserve ratio—swiftly shifted sentiment. This led to a significant upward surge, after which the market stabilized for the rest of the day. Ultimately, the Nifty 50 index closed near its daily high at 25,003.05.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell today, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 9 June.
POLYCAB: Buy CMP and dips to ₹6,000 | Stop: ₹5,950 | Target: ₹6,525-6,700
BORORENEW: Buy CMP and dips to ₹542 | Stop: ₹525 | Target: ₹615-630
DALBHARAT: Buy above ₹2,120 and dips to ₹2,090 | Stop: ₹2,070 | Target: ₹2,250-2,325
The market rally on 6 June was broad-based, with all major sectors contributing. Rate-sensitive sectors like realty, financials, and auto were the biggest beneficiaries, with other sectors also performing well. Broader market indices also extended their gains, rising between 0.8% and 1.2%.
While the Nifty 50 is still in a consolidation phase, the renewed vigor in rate-sensitive sectors, especially the breakout in the banking index, has reignited hopes for a sustained upward trend. A definitive break above 25,200 on the Nifty could initiate the next leg of the rally, potentially propelling the index towards 25,600.
Looking ahead, the impact of the recent rate cut is expected to continue driving market sentiment. The rate-sensitive segments, along with specific themes like railways, are likely to remain in the spotlight, with other sectors contributing in a rotational manner.
Finally, after some huffing and puffing, the Nifty 50 managed to crack through the resistance at 25,000 and powered its way higher by Friday. In between, there were some intraday fulminations but the bulls managed to hold the wheel and did not allow the trend to go off the road. Matters were helped in the last week when the best efforts by the bears were held at abeyance over three successive sessions, with Doji type candle formations. When such a pattern gave way to a bullish candle starting on Monday, the stage was set for more gains.
Results flow has been good for the fourth quarter, and some heavyweights came out with Street-beating numbers, which has kept the sentiment juices flowing rather nicely. In addition, activity in the mid- and small-cap segments has also been good. With the threat of the Trump tariffs now receding with no real clarity, the market has one less item to worry about. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy was the turning point last week. On Friday, the RBI Governor went beyond anticipation to give a 50 basis point repo rate cut and 100 bps CRR cut to bolster the banking and financials sectors.
Bank Nifty compared to Nifty has fared well and would give us more than fair evidence of continued bullish play to emerge next week, however on dips. Considering the pointers, one should look to buy at lower levels in the indices. The sharp rise in trends on Friday beyond the much-touted resistances at 25,000 has given us some opportunity to look for some opportunities in Nifty now. Trading has been quite challenging as the movements are happening in spurts hence it’s best to trade with suitable stop loss. Applying a fair amount of discretion shall enable us to profit from the volatility that shall continue, as we are now witnessing some positive vibes against the backdrop of a pensive global scenario.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.