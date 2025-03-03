Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 3 March

The market remained firmly in the grip of the bears, as widespread selling pressure overshadowed the few isolated gains. While HDFC Bank (+1.86%), Shriram Finance (+1.73%), and Coal India (+1.51%) managed to hold on to modest gains, they did little to lift the overall market mood. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (-6.32%), Wipro (-5.72%), and IndusInd Bank (-5.41%) led the brutal sell-off, dragging the index further down. The persistent selling pressure and steep declines reaffirmed the dominance of bears, raising fears of deeper corrections ahead.