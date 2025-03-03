Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 3 March

Market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis for 3 March
On Friday, the market started the day on a weak note with a gap-down opening, immediately setting a bearish tone. Nifty breached the critical psychological support of 22,500, triggering heavy selling pressure that persisted throughout the session.
Market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis for 3 March
On Friday, the market started the day on a weak note with a gap-down opening, immediately setting a bearish tone. Nifty breached the critical psychological support of 22,500, triggering heavy selling pressure that persisted throughout the session.
No signs of recovery, as every minor bounce was aggressively sold into. The Nifty 50 index closed down by 420.35 points (-1.86%) at 22,124.70 , while the Bank Nifty index lost 399.10 points (-0.82%) to end at 48,344.70.
No signs of recovery, as every minor bounce was aggressively sold into. The Nifty 50 index closed down by 420.35 points (-1.86%) at 22,124.70 , while the Bank Nifty index lost 399.10 points (-0.82%) to end at 48,344.70.
The market plunged into deep red, witnessing brutal sell-offs across all sectors, with auto (-3.92%), consumption index (-3.09%), and PSU Bank (-2.83%) taking a severe beating. Not a single sector managed to stay afloat, exposing the sheer intensity of the bearish grip. Relentless selling pressure and panic-driven liquidation drove the market lower, signalling weakness across the board and hinting at further downside risk ahead.
The market remained firmly in the grip of the bears, as widespread selling pressure overshadowed the few isolated gains. While HDFC Bank (+1.86%), Shriram Finance (+1.73%), and Coal India (+1.51%) managed to hold on to modest gains, they did little to lift the overall market mood. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (-6.32%), Wipro (-5.72%), and IndusInd Bank (-5.41%) led the brutal sell-off, dragging the index further down. The persistent selling pressure and steep declines reaffirmed the dominance of bears, raising fears of deeper corrections ahead.
Indian stock market’s outlook
Nifty is trading in an extremely bearish zone, as we discussed earlier, warning that the market looks weak. Currently, we are trading around the 22,000 level, which also aligns with the 38% retracement from the top of 26,235 to the low of 15,148.
If Nifty slips below 22,000, we may see a further decline toward 20,700 levels soon. Positive momentum is unlikely to return until we see a closing above 22,800 levels.
Three stocks to buy, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹617 | Target ₹645-660 | Stop loss ₹598
On the hourly chart, the stock has given a flag breakout. Additionally, if we draw an anchored volume weighted average price (AVWAP) from the recent top, the stock is trading above that level. Relative strength index (RSI) is also indicating bullish momentum.
Hindalco: Buy at ₹634 | Target ₹650-656 | Stop loss ₹624
The stock has shown strong strength until it made a high of 650 levels. After that, some selling pressure was observed, bringing it down to 620 levels. At the current level, the stock is expected to bounce back to its zone of 660, and if it sustains above this level, we could see an upside move toward 700 levels.
HDFC Bank : Buy at ₹1,732 Target ₹1,760-1,780 | Stop loss ₹ 1,710
If we analyze Friday’s price action, the banking sector outperformed the broader market, with HDFC Bank providing strength and closing on a positive note. On the hourly chart, the RSI indicates bullish momentum, and if the market supports today, HDFC Bank could see a strong upward move.
Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.