Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 13 March
Ankush Bajaj 3 min read 13 Mar 2025, 05:45 AM IST
- Stocks to buy today: Here are three stock recommendations from market expert Ankush Bajaj for Thursday, 13 March.
Three stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj
Gabriel India Ltd: Buy at ₹532.55 | Target ₹600-620 | Stop loss ₹490
