Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 6 March

After facing persistent selling pressure in the past sessions, the Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief to investors. The benchmark indices closed on a positive note, signalling renewed optimism and a shift in sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index surged 1.15%, closing at 22,337.30, successfully reversing its previous losses. Similarly, the Sensex climbed 1.01% to settle at 73,730.23, reflecting a broad-based buying trend across sectors. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty gained 0.51%, ending the session at 48,489.95, indicating a moderate recovery in banking stocks.

The market was led by strong sectorial performances, with most sectors ending in the green. The metal sector emerged as the top performer, surging 4.04%, followed by public sector enterprises (PSE), which gained 3.28%. The media sector also witnessed a significant uptrend, rising 3.14%, while energy stocks climbed 2.84%. Public sector banks (PSU banks) registered a strong 3% gain, contributing to the overall bullish sentiment.

On the other hand, the finance sector remained flat, closing with a marginal 0.10% gain. Apart from this, all other sectors performed well, adding to the positive momentum in the market.

Among the top performers in the Nifty 50, Adani Ports led the rally with a strong gain of 5.18%, followed closely by Tata Steel, which surged 4.85%. Adani Enterprises also saw a robust uptick of 4.71%, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 4.33%, contributing to the market's overall strength.

Among laggards, Bajaj Finance declined the most, shedding 3.35%, followed by IndusInd Bank, which slipped 1.59%. HDFC Bank also closed in the red, down by 1.17%, as financial stocks underperformed compared to other sectors.

Indian stock market outlook

Nifty moved 1.15% higher today, with maximum open interest (OI) still at 22,000 PE (support) and 22,500 CE (resistance).

On the hourly chart, Nifty has formed a base near 22,000.

Fibonacci retracement from 23,800 (recent swing high):

-22,400 is the first key resistance.

-22,674 marks the 38% retracement level, acting as a crucial hurdle.

Expiry Watch

Bulls need a close above 22,674 to gain momentum.

Until then, bears might remain active, using resistance levels to sell.

Keep 22,400 & 22,674 in focus for expiry trades.

Three stocks to buy, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Tata Steel: Buy at ₹146 | Target ₹154-157| Stop loss ₹139

The stock is showing bullish momentum and is trading above multiple exponential moving averages or EMAs, indicating a strong uptrend. The trend is expected to continue as long as the stock sustains above key moving averages.

Avanti Feed: Buy at ₹786 | Target ₹865-910 | Stop loss ₹728

After a long consolidation, the stock has touched a new lifetime high. Both relative strength index (RSI) and average directional index (ADX) indicate that the momentum is likely to continue.

The stock has given a rectangle breakout from 720 levels, with a target of 865. Considering this breakout, 865 will be the first target for the ongoing bullish momentum.

Adani Enterprises: Buy at ₹2,245 Target ₹2,505-2540 | Stop loss ₹ 2,145

The stock rallied 4.7% yesterday with strong volume, indicating bullish strength. Additionally, the stock has formed a double bottom and is breaking out of a triangle pattern, signalling a potential upward move.

If this rally sustains, we could see further bullishness in the coming days.

