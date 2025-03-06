Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 6 March

The market was led by strong sectorial performances, with most sectors ending in the green. The metal sector emerged as the top performer, surging 4.04%, followed by public sector enterprises (PSE), which gained 3.28%. The media sector also witnessed a significant uptrend, rising 3.14%, while energy stocks climbed 2.84%. Public sector banks (PSU banks) registered a strong 3% gain, contributing to the overall bullish sentiment.