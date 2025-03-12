Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 12 March

After a range-bound phase, the market managed to recover some early losses and ended on a positive note despite cautious sentiment and profit-booking. The Nifty 50 edged up 0.17% or 37.60 points to close at 22,497, while the Sensex slipped by 0.02%, losing 12.85 points to settle at 74,102.32. Selling in key sectors kept the indices under pressure, signaling bearish undertones and raising concerns about further downside risks.