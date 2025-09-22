Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 22 September

Nifty technical analysis: Daily and hourly

The Nifty 50 closed lower on 19 September at 25,327.05, slipping by 96.55 points or 0.38%, as supply pressure at higher levels capped the recent bullish momentum. While the index has retreated marginally, it continues to trade comfortably above its medium-term supports, with the 20-DMA placed at 24,899 and the 40-DEMA at 24,928, keeping the broader structure constructive. On the daily chart, momentum remains supportive with the RSI holding at 63 and the MACD positive at +70, indicating that the larger trend bias is still bullish.