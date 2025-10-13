Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 13 October

On Friday, the Nifty 50 extended its gains for the third consecutive session, closing at 25,285.35, up 103.55 points or 0.41%, reflecting continued bullish sentiment and follow-through buying at higher levels.

The index managed to sustain comfortably above the 25,200 mark, indicating that market participants are positioning for a further upside extension amid improving technical and derivatives cues. The BSE Sensex gained 328.72 points (+0.40%), settling at 82,500.82.

Three stocks to buy today by Ankush Bajaj for 13 October

Buy: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC)

Why it’s recommended: ONGC has been showing a strong uptrend with consistent higher highs and higher lows, supported by robust momentum in the energy sector. The daily RSI stands at 67.5, indicating bullish momentum with room for further upside. The MACD at +3.2 confirms a positive crossover, signaling sustained buying interest, while the ADX at 38.4 suggests a strengthening trend structure. Price action remains comfortably above key short-term averages, highlighting continued accumulation by investors.

MACD (12,26): +3.2 —positive crossover, trend intact

ADX (14): 38.4 — strong trend phase

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹ 242 will keep the bullish bias intact, opening room for a move toward ₹ 254.

Sustaining above 242 will keep the bullish bias intact, opening room for a move toward 254. Risk factors: Crude price volatility can impact sentiment. Regulatory changes in exploration or windfall taxes may affect performance.

246.35 Target price: ₹ 254

254 Stop loss: ₹ 242

Buy: Divi’s Laboratories Ltd

Why it’s recommended: Divi’s Laboratories is witnessing renewed buying momentum after a brief consolidation. The daily RSI is at 64.9, confirming bullish momentum. The MACD at +45.1 shows a strong positive crossover, and the ADX at 36.5 indicates a firm uptrend building up. The stock has broken above its short-term resistance zone, suggesting potential for continuation toward higher levels.

Divi’s Laboratories is witnessing renewed buying momentum after a brief consolidation. The daily RSI is at 64.9, confirming bullish momentum. The MACD at +45.1 shows a strong positive crossover, and the ADX at 36.5 indicates a firm uptrend building up. The stock has broken above its short-term resistance zone, suggesting potential for continuation toward higher levels. Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 64.9 — bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +45.1 — positive crossover, trend continuation

ADX (14): 36.5 — strengthening trend

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹6,373 will maintain upward bias, with potential for a move toward ₹6,682.

Risk factors: Pharma export performance linked to USFDA and global regulatory approvals. Currency movements can affect export margins.

Buy at: ₹ 6,474.50

Target price: ₹ 6,682

Stop loss: ₹ 6,373

Buy: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Why it’s recommended: Vedanta continues to show solid technical strength, supported by rising commodity prices and a breakout from consolidation. The daily RSI at 69.4 reflects bullish momentum near overbought zones, indicating strong participation. The MACD at +5.8 confirms an ongoing uptrend, while the ADX at 41.2 signals a well-established and strengthening trend. The stock’s price action suggests sustained demand and possible continuation toward short-term resistance levels.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 69.4 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +5.8 — trend positive, momentum sustained

ADX (14): 41.2 — robust trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹ 476 will support the bullish setup and pave the way for a move toward ₹ 495.

Commodity price volatility and global metal demand fluctuations. Regulatory or environmental challenges in mining operations. Buy at: ₹ 482.20

Target price: ₹ 495

Stop loss: ₹ 476

Market Wrap

On Friday, Indian markets kicked off the new week on a strong note, extending their upward momentum as buying interest returned across key sectors. After last week’s volatile swings, sentiment turned positive on Monday, with investors showing renewed confidence amid supportive global cues and easing rate concerns.

The NIFTY 50 advanced 103.55 points (+0.41%) to close at 25,285.35, while the BSE SENSEX gained 328.72 points (+0.40%), settling at 82,500.82. The NIFTY BANK outperformed, rising 484.00 points (+0.80%) to finish at 56,897.20, signaling strength in financial heavyweights.

Sectorally, the tone remained upbeat. Realty stocks led the rally with a 1.67% surge, supported by robust moves in PSU Banks (+1.67%) and Pharma (+1.29%). The overall breadth was positive, with only the Metal sector ending slightly lower by 0.91%, reflecting mild profit-taking after recent gains.

On the stock front, Cipla (+3.22%), SBI (+2.15%), and Maruti (+1.75%) provided strong support to the indices, while Tata Steel (-1.45%), TCS (-1.09%), and HDFC Life Insurance (-0.93%) saw minor declines that capped further upside.

Nifty Technical Outlook

On the daily timeframe, Nifty continues to hold above its short- and medium-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA placed at 25,057 and the 40-DEMA at 24,958, both acting as firm support zones. Momentum indicators further strengthen this positive setup — the daily RSI has improved to 61, suggesting a healthy bullish bias without entering overbought territory, while the MACD has risen to +54, confirming a positive crossover and continuation of upward momentum. These readings indicate that the index is entering a sustained trending phase, supported by strong rotational buying across key sectors.