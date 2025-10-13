Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 13 October
Ankush Bajaj 7 min read 13 Oct 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 13 October. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 extended its gains for the third consecutive session, closing at 25,285.35, up 103.55 points or 0.41%, reflecting continued bullish sentiment and follow-through buying at higher levels.