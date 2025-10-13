Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 13 October

On the daily timeframe, Nifty continues to hold above its short- and medium-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA placed at 25,057 and the 40-DEMA at 24,958, both acting as firm support zones. Momentum indicators further strengthen this positive setup — the daily RSI has improved to 61, suggesting a healthy bullish bias without entering overbought territory, while the MACD has risen to +54, confirming a positive crossover and continuation of upward momentum. These readings indicate that the index is entering a sustained trending phase, supported by strong rotational buying across key sectors.