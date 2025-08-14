Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 14 August
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 14 Aug 2025, 05:55 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj shares his top three stock recommendations for today, 14 August. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock market saw broad-based buying on Wednesday, 13 August, with benchmarks closing higher amid upbeat global cues.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story