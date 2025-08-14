Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 14 August

On the daily chart, RSI improved to 44.13, recovering from earlier oversold conditions, while the MACD at –133.81 shows that bearish momentum is moderating but not yet reversed. On the hourly timeframe, the picture is more constructive — a falling wedge breakout and double bottom formation have propelled the index above both the 20-HMA (24,559.83) and 40-HEMA (24,564.71). Hourly RSI is at 56.76, and the MACD has turned positive at +12.17, confirming improving short-term sentiment. The immediate upside targets are 24,700 → 24,780/24,840, with an extended objective at 25,100–25,200 if momentum sustains.