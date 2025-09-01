Indian equities ended lower on Friday as selling pressure and profit-booking dominated the session. The Nifty 50 slipped 74.05 points or 0.30% to close at 24,426.85, while the BSE Sensex lost 270.92 points or 0.34%, finishing at 79,809.65. The Bank Nifty also extended its weakness, declining 164.70 points or 0.31% to settle at 53,655.65, signaling continued stress in financial counters.

Top three stock picks for 28 August by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Limited — Current Price: ₹ 14,791.00

Why it’s recommended: Maruti Suzuki is showing exceptional momentum. The daily RSI stands at 86, signaling very strong bullish appetite. The MACD is overwhelmingly positive at 580, while an ADX of 36 confirms the strength of the uptrend. The stock is comfortably trading above all its moving averages, reinforcing the robustness of the rally.

Key metrics:

RSI: 86 — extremely bullish

MACD: +580 — powerful upward momentum

ADX: 36 — strong trend strength

Price Position: Well above all key moving averages, confirming bullish structure

Risk factors: Raw material sourcing risks: The company relies heavily on imported inputs for EV production—particularly lithium and rare-earth elements—making it vulnerable to supply disruptions and geopolitical shifts.

Competitive and regulatory pressure: Maruti faces intensifying competition from domestic rivals like Tata, Mahindra, and international players like Hyundai. Coupled with stricter safety and emissions norms, sustaining market share will require strategic agility.

Demand sensitivity: Domestic demand remains patchy, with weak rural consumption offset by strong exports. Economic slowdowns could weigh further on domestic volumes.

Trade setup:

Buy at : ₹ 14,791

: 14,791 Target price : ₹ 15,000

: 15,000 Stop loss: ₹ 14,687

Buy: Nava Limited — Current Price: ₹ 687.70

Why it’s recommended: Nava is demonstrating healthy bullish momentum. Its daily RSI is at 67, pointing to rising strength. The MACD sits in positive territory at +18, and the ADX of 26 suggests a trend gaining clarification. On the 15-minute chart, a classic bullish pennant pattern has formed—often a continuation signal that precedes fresh upside.

Key metrics:

RSI: 67 — bullish momentum building

MACD: +18 — upward bias

ADX: 26 — trending structure strengthening

Pattern: 15-min bullish pennant—supports continuation thesis

Risk factors: Limited liquidity: As a small-cap stock, Nava may exhibit high volatility, sharp swings, and wide bid-ask spreads—posing execution and slippage risks.

Sector sensitivity: Its niche operations may be sensitive to macroeconomic shifts or discretionary spending trends, raising uncertainty about demand stability.

Governance/transparency: Limited public disclosure or analyst coverage can make it harder to assess fundamentals or emerging risks.

Trade setup:

Buy at: ₹687.70

Target price: ₹758

Stop loss: ₹650

Buy: Godfrey Phillips India" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. — Current Price: ₹11,003.50

Why it’s recommended: Godfrey Phillips exhibits a strong technical setup—daily RSI at 62 indicates healthy bullish momentum; ADX is elevated at 42, signaling a robust trend; and MACD stands at +449, supporting continuation bias. These align with a strong structural base in the tobacco space.

Key metrics:

RSI: 62 — bullish momentum

MACD: +449 — solid uptrend strength

ADX: 42 — trend dominance

Risk factors: Margin pressure: As a contract manufacturer (notably for Marlboro), it faces volatility in gross margins due to product mix shifts and competitive pricing dynamics.

Operational risks: Expansion in digital or quick-commerce may disrupt traditional distribution channels; plus, regulatory complexity can impact operational efficiency.

Regulatory exposure: Tobacco remains a highly regulated industry with health-focused legislation, packaging norms, and excise policies potentially affecting volume and profitability.

Trade setup:

Buy at: ₹11,003.50

Target price: ₹11,950

Stop loss: ₹10,520

Market insight

Sectoral performance leaned to the downside, with Realty (−1.33%), Oil & Gas (−1.01%), and Auto (−0.88%) dragging the broader market. However, the FMCG index bucked the trend, managing to close in positive territory with a 0.95% gain.

In stock-specific action, ITC led the gainers, advancing 2.21%, followed by Bharat Electronics Limited, which climbed 1.53%, and Shriram Finance, up 1.50%, reflecting rotation into selective defensives. On the other hand, heavyweights weighed on sentiment — M&M fell 2.91%, Reliance declined 2.07%, and Infosys slipped 2.03%.

Nifty Technical Analysis – Daily & Hourly

Nifty ended August 29 session on a weak note, closing at 24,426.85, lower by 74 points or 0.30%. The index continues to trade below its short-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA at 24,701 and the 40-DEMA at 24,821, highlighting that the broader structure remains under pressure.

On the daily chart, a key support lies at 24,344, which also coincides with the neckline of a developing Head and Shoulders pattern. A sustained break below this zone would confirm a bearish breakdown and could open the way for a deeper fall toward the 23,000 mark.

Momentum indicators further underscore the weakness. The daily RSI has slipped to 39, showing declining strength, while the MACD remains negative at –66. The ADX at 24 suggests the trend is gradually firming on the downside.

On the intraday scale, the index is trading beneath its hourly averages, with the 20-HMA at 24,601 and the 40-HEMA at 24,701. The hourly RSI at 32 is close to oversold territory, which may allow for short-lived pullbacks, but the MACD reading of –110 and a very high hourly ADX of 51 confirm that bearish momentum remains dominant.

The options market paints a similarly cautious picture. Total Call OI stands at 20.35 crore against a lower Put OI of 11.08 crore, leaving a wide bearish differential of –9.27 crore. Call writers have been aggressive, with the day seeing a sharp addition of 10.43 crore contracts, especially at the 24,500 strike, reinforcing that as an immediate supply zone.

On the other side, Put writing was relatively modest at 4.69 crore, with the heaviest activity clustered at 23,500, making it the positional support. The heaviest overall Call OI remains at 25,000, underscoring that level as the major resistance ceiling.

Taken together, the overall market setup is weak. While oversold readings on the hourly chart may trigger brief rebounds, these are unlikely to sustain unless Nifty decisively reclaims levels above 24,700–25,000. For now, the trading approach favors selling into rallies near resistance, with stops just above 25,050, and watching for potential breakdowns below 24,344, which could open a larger downside move toward 23,500 and eventually 23,000.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.