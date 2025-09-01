Taken together, the overall market setup is weak. While oversold readings on the hourly chart may trigger brief rebounds, these are unlikely to sustain unless Nifty decisively reclaims levels above 24,700–25,000. For now, the trading approach favors selling into rallies near resistance, with stops just above 25,050, and watching for potential breakdowns below 24,344, which could open a larger downside move toward 23,500 and eventually 23,000.